Penguins Announce 2024-25 Promotional Schedule

The Pittsburgh Penguins 2024-25 home schedule will feature an expanded promotional lineup including fan-favorite gate giveaways and theme nights, as well as community and specialty games. In total, over 50 unique promotions will enhance the PPG Paints Arena game night experience.

Highlights of the promotional schedule include the Championship Bobblehead Series celebrating historic moments from each of the team’s five Stanley Cup Championships. Fans can take home the first of five bobbleheads with Mario Lemieux Bobblehead night presented by UPMC occurring on October 18. Following that, Jaromir Jagr Bobbleheads presented by PPG will be given away on January 11 against the Ottawa Senators, Patric Hornqvist Bobblehead night will be on February 1 against the Nashville Predators and Max Talbot Bobbleheads will be given out on February 27 against the Philadelphia Flyers. Fans can complete the Bobblehead set with Phil Kessel Bobblehead night on March 21 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Other notable gate giveaways include a Zamboni® Gravy Boat presented by Giant Eagle and Market District on November 23, a ‘Check Your Heart’ Patterned Shirt presented by UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute on February 22 and an Iceburgh Plush Hat on April 13.

The Penguins will also hold various Theme Nights this season, including Halloween Night on October 31 versus Anaheim, Grateful Dead Night on November 16 versus San Jose, WWE Night on December 17 against Los Angeles, Star Wars Night on January 9 versus Edmonton and Margaritaville Night on March 30 against Ottawa. Specialty ticket packages will be available for select Theme Nights.

In addition, community and specialty groups will be highlighted throughout the season including Military Appreciation Game presented by 84 Lumber on November 11 against Dallas, Hockey Fights Cancer Night with a HFC ‘Join The Fight’ baseball cap gate giveaway presented by the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center on November 19 versus Tampa Bay, Educator Appreciation Night on December 10 against Colorado and Black Hockey History Game presented by CNX on February 4 versus New Jersey. Specialty ticket packages with exclusive items are available.

The Penguins open the 2024-25 regular season on TNT with a matchup against the New York Rangers on October 9 at PPG Paints Arena.