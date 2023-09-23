Penguins Add MacKenzie Braid and Jeff Murray to Player Development Staff

The Pittsburgh Penguins have hired Mackenzie Braid as Skating Coach and Jeff Murray as Assistant Skating Coach, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

In their new roles, Braid and Murray will build out the club’s skating development program and work with the player development department and coaching staffs in Pittsburgh, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, and Wheeling to implement that program.

Braid has previous NHL experience with the Vancouver Canucks and Anaheim Ducks. The Toronto, Ontario native played two seasons of professional hockey in the ECHL with Brampton and Orlando from 2016-18. Prior to that, Braid attended Wilfrid Laurier University and played parts of three seasons in the OHL with the Barrie Colts, Soo Greyhounds, Windsor Spitfires and Sudbury Wolves from 2010-2013.

Murray joins Pittsburgh as an Assistant Skating Coach after a two-year professional playing career with the Brampton Beast of the ECHL and ERV Schweinfurt in Germany. A native of Newmarket, Ontario, Murray also played four seasons of collegiate hockey at Canisius College from 2014-18, where he recorded 44 points (13G-31A) in 141 career games.