Penguins Announce ‘MSA Safety’ as Official Road Helmet Partner for Next Three Seasons

P.O Joseph the Frontrunner to Take Over as Team DJ

Alex Nedeljkovic Talks Joining Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins Training Camp Underway

Penguins Players Recap Their Summers

Erik Karlsson Looking Forward to Having Fun

Penguins Invite 58 Players to Training Camp

Catching Up With Sidney Crosby

SportsNet Pittsburgh Announces Three Talent Hires

Pittsburgh Penguins 2023 Season Ticket Delivery

Steve Mears Named Play-by-Play Broadcaster for the Penguins Radio Network

Brayden Yager Penguins Player Essentials

Corey Andonovski Kenny Pickett Penguins Steelers

Joel Blomqvist Pittsburgh Penguins Goaltending Depth

Penguins Positional Overview Goaltending

Penguins Announce Additions to Equipment, High Performance and Player Development Departments

Penguins Positional Overview: Defense

Penguins Positional Overview: Forwards

Penguins Add MacKenzie Braid and Jeff Murray to Player Development Staff

The Pittsburgh Penguins have hired Mackenzie Braid as Skating Coach and Jeff Murray as Assistant Skating Coach, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

In their new roles, Braid and Murray will build out the club’s skating development program and work with the player development department and coaching staffs in Pittsburgh, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, and Wheeling to implement that program.

Braid has previous NHL experience with the Vancouver Canucks and Anaheim Ducks. The Toronto, Ontario native played two seasons of professional hockey in the ECHL with Brampton and Orlando from 2016-18. Prior to that, Braid attended Wilfrid Laurier University and played parts of three seasons in the OHL with the Barrie Colts, Soo Greyhounds, Windsor Spitfires and Sudbury Wolves from 2010-2013.

Murray joins Pittsburgh as an Assistant Skating Coach after a two-year professional playing career with the Brampton Beast of the ECHL and ERV Schweinfurt in Germany. A native of Newmarket, Ontario, Murray also played four seasons of collegiate hockey at Canisius College from 2014-18, where he recorded 44 points (13G-31A) in 141 career games.