P.O Joseph the Frontrunner to Take Over as Penguins Team DJ

News Feed

Penguins Announce ‘MSA Safety’ as Official Road Helmet Partner for Next Three Seasons

Penguins Announce ‘MSA Safety’ as Official Road Helmet Partner for Next Three Seasons
Alex Nedeljkovic Talks Joining Penguins

Alex Nedeljkovic Looking to Re-Establish His Game in Pittsburgh, “and Prove that I Can Play at This Level”
Pittsburgh Penguins Training Camp Underway

Penguins Training Camp is Underway: "There's a Real Feeling of Excitement Around This Room"
Penguins Players Recap Their Summers

Here's What The Penguins Were Up To This Summer
Erik Karlsson Looking Forward to Having Fun

Friendly, Outgoing and Energetic, Erik Karlsson Brings More Than Just On-Ice Ability
Penguins Invite 58 Players to Training Camp

Penguins Invite 58 Players to Training Camp
Catching Up With Sidney Crosby

Sidney Crosby Excited to Get Going After Offseason of Change: “There’s Something to Prove for Everybody”
SportsNet Pittsburgh Announces Three Talent Hires

SportsNet Pittsburgh Announces Three Talent Hires
Pittsburgh Penguins 2023 Season Ticket Delivery

Penguins Players Deliver More Than Season Tickets: Sharing Stories and Gratitude
Steve Mears Named Play-by-Play Broadcaster for the Penguins Radio Network

Steve Mears Named Play-by-Play Broadcaster for the Penguins Radio Network
Brayden Yager Penguins Player Essentials

Player Essentials: Brayden Yager
Corey Andonovski Kenny Pickett Penguins Steelers

Being Friends with Kenny Pickett is a "Cool Connection" for Penguins Forward Corey Andonovski
Joel Blomqvist Pittsburgh Penguins Goaltending Depth

Talented Young Goaltender Joel Blomqvist Taking Next Step with Penguins 
Penguins Positional Overview Goaltending

Penguins Positional Overview: Goaltending
Penguins Announce Additions to Equipment, High Performance and Player Development Departments

Penguins Announce Additions to Equipment, High Performance and Player Development Departments
Penguins Positional Overview: Defense

Penguins Positional Overview: Defense
Penguins Positional Overview: Forwards

Penguins Positional Overview: Forwards
Jennifer Bullano Ridgley Penguins Chief Communications Officer

Trust and Authenticity Have Fueled Jennifer Bullano Ridgley’s Rise from Intern to Chief Communications Officer with Her Hometown Penguins

P.O Joseph the Frontrunner to Take Over as Penguins Team DJ

PO-Joseph
By Michelle Crechiolo
@PensInsideScoop Penguins Team Reporter

There are always plenty of storylines surrounding the Penguins each year at training camp. One that has flown under the radar to those on the outside, but has been discussed inside the locker room, is who’s going to replace Brian Dumoulin as team DJ.

“We’ve been talking about that!” Drew O’Connor said. “It’s a job nobody really wants, because it’s a lot of pressure. It’s a thankless job. Dumo was really good.”

Right now, it sounds like defensemen P.O Joseph and Marcus Pettersson are the top-two candidates for the role that Dumoulin had filled since 2016. The person is responsible for what music comes out of the locker room speakers ahead of practices, morning skates and games to get the group in the right state of mind.

Pettersson found himself in the mix because he’s a good singer, having gotten up in front of the boys to sing karaoke a couple of times.

When fellow Swede Patric Hornqvist was with the Penguins, the guys and their significant others dressed as Abba one Halloween, and did Dancing Queen at the team party. Pettersson then hit the stage solo another time, belting out Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody for the group.

But performing and DJ’ing are two different things, which is why Pettersson thinks Joseph is a better fit.

“He knows what’s hot right now in the music industry, he follows it,” Pettersson said. “I think he’d make a great team DJ. There’s a lot of pressure that comes with the DJ spot. There’s a lot of sleepless nights trying to figure it out. We’ve got to come up with somebody. I’m not throwing myself in there, I’m throwing P.O in there.”

Joseph has the captain’s vote as well, with Sidney Crosby believing he’s the right person for the job. Letang also thinks P.O would do well.

“I'll take it,” Joseph said with a laugh and a sigh. “It's just hard sometimes. I think it's the hardest thing to do around here, to be honest.”

That’s because not only does the team DJ need a variety of songs that cover everybody’s tastes, they also have to read the mood accordingly, like playing something more upbeat if guys are tired or more chill if everyone’s feeling good.

Fortunately, Joseph has said he’s such a mood person for life in general, and that includes music. He also has diverse tastes, learning to enjoy listening to country music when he was playing junior hockey in the Maritimes; loving hip hop, rap, EDM/dance music, and indie folk; and appreciating some of the good rock classics that everybody knows the lyrics to, even if they’re not his preference.

If Joseph does take over, he would ask everyone for their preferences, and go from there.

“I would try to please everyone,” he said. “I feel like there's definitely a different side of music from every guy in the room. Dumo did a pretty good job last year just kind of asking guys what their kind of music was. I heard some 80s and some 90s rock, which is not what I usually play at home. But I guess if you just bring different types of music in the room, people will just start liking it.”