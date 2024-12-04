Owen Pickering Scores First NHL Goal

It’s a testament to Pickering that he’s here and contributing this early in his pro career. Penguins President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas said in a recent episode of the GM Show that they didn’t intend to call up Pickering from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton when they did.

But with injuries at both the NHL and AHL levels, some ineffective play from the group in Pittsburgh, and Kris Letang recently missing some time due to illness, Dubas said it was ‘unequivocal’ that Pickering should get the call up.

They liked how Pickering dealt with some adversities he went through before turning pro and how he responded after struggling at the Prospects Challenge in Buffalo before training camp.

“I thought we learned a lot about him in that stretch, because he stabilized himself for the third and final game of the tournament. Came in here, and has continued to put in more and more work,” Dubas said. “I think he’s more understanding of what it takes to get the most out of his potential, and has just continued to get better and better every single day as the season has gone on.”

Pickering made his NHL debut on Nov. 16 in a win over San Jose, earning the right to play for four straight games before getting sick and missing two. The 6-foot-5 blueliner didn’t let a situation that was out of his control derail the momentum he’d built.

“Obviously it was unfortunate, but the game's the same. So, I feel like I did a pretty good job just to come back in the lineup, and it was nice to get a win and play well,” Pickering said after Saturday’s win over Calgary.

Head Coach Mike Sullivan has said defense is arguably the most difficult position to play, and it’s a tall task for young players to make that jump. Going up the likes of Sam Reinhart – who ranked second in the NHL with 57 goals last season – and Nikita Kucherov – who led the league with 144 points – is a lot to ask. But Pickering has been handling those challenges well.

"I was crazy nervous my first game. Obviously, you're still nervous every single game, but for me, it's just knowing that I can play my game at this level and gaining more confidence as every game kind of passes by,” Pickering said. “The coaching staff and my teammates have been great to help me with that, as well, just kind of knowing what I need to do to stay comfortable and help the team win."