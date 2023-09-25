News Feed

Notes from Pittsburgh's Split Squad vs. Columbus

By Michelle Crechiolo
@PensInsideScoop Penguins Team Reporter

The Penguins played the Columbus Blue Jackets both at home and on the road in split-squad contests.

Pittsburgh won the first game, 3-2 in a shootout, with Alex Nylander and P.O Joseph getting on the board. Alex Nedeljkovic stopped all 18 shots he faced before 2020 second-round pick Joel Blomqvist took over halfway through.

Columbus then won the second game, 4-3 in overtime. Jonathan Gruden, Sam Poulin, and Austin Wagner scored in regulation. Magnus Hellberg played the first two periods, while Taylor Gauthier played the third, going against a roster that featured Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine.

Penguins Assistant Coach Mike Vellucci coached the home game, joined by Kori Cheverie, who became the first woman to stand behind the bench in a coaching capacity for Pittsburgh – story to come on Monday. Associate Coach Todd Reirden coached the away game. Head Coach Mike Sullivan watched both in person, as did President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas.

Here are some notes from the day.

*Brayden Yager, the 14th overall pick of the 2023 NHL Draft, looked good in his first NHL preseason action.  

The Penguins liked what they saw from Yager at the Prospects Challenge in Buffalo, where he stood out amongst his peers, with WBS head coach J.D. Forrest saying his game has a level of maturity you don’t often see from junior players.

Now that Yager is surrounded by NHL players at his first-ever training camp, they’re trying to evaluate him next to those veteran guys, and he’s been really impressive so far. Full story here.

Brayden Yager speaks to the media

*It’s not by accident the Penguins have Yager on a training camp team with Sidney Crosby, as it’s a terrific opportunity for him to learn from the Penguins captain. It never gets old seeing how many of the top players in each year’s draft class look up to Sid, with Blue Jackets forward Adam Fantilli, drafted 11 slots ahead of Yager in Nashville this June, listing Crosby as his hockey idol. When I asked him why, this was his response:

“He’s just such a role model. The way he carries himself, the way he plays the game, he plays it complete, and you can use him in every situation. He’s the best player for the job in every situation. The way he carries himself off the ice, how polite he is as a human, it’s amazing to watch. He’s been so great to me and to a lot of other guys, so that’s why.”

Like Yager, Fantilli appeared in his first NHL preseason action for the night game, finding the back of the net.

*Alex Nylander had a strong showing in the afternoon game, flying around and creating offense. He scored a goal in regulation (and later hitting a post) before getting the game-deciding shootout tally.

After appearing in nine NHL games with Pittsburgh last season, Nylander signed a one-year deal to remain with the organization early in the offseason, and worked hard to put himself in a good position come the fall. “I know I’ve had a really good summer and I feel confident on the ice, so just got to keep bringing it every day here and show that I belong on this team.”

He inked his contract before the Penguins hired Kyle Dubas, who’s mentioned Nylander as one of the young players who can really make a case for themselves, especially with Jake Guentzel out to start the season. “Obviously, it’s new management, they probably haven’t seen me as much. I want to show them that I want to make plays, but at the same time, I can work at both ends of the ice and win battles.”

*Nylander had some good chemistry with his center for that game, Radim Zohorna (aka BIG Z). Zohorna made a nice play to set up Nylander’s goal, and the two of them teamed up on a couple of odd-man rushes. He’s returned for his second stint with Pittsburgh in great shape, especially compared to his first stint from 2020-22.

“The last three days, every time we've done the skates, he's gotten better from his previous two years that he was here,” Vellucci said. “He was scoring in the exhibition scrimmages, and then I just thought today, he played a sound game defensively, winning faceoffs… I just like his overall game, his conditioning, and I know he wants to be here.”

*Sam Poulin is another one of the younger players referenced by Dubas. The 22-year-old hasn’t played a lot of hockey dating back to last December after taking a step back to focus on his mental health, with this being his first real NHL game action since that time. But you can’t really tell from the way he’s played.

Poulin looks stronger than ever with Forrest calling him a “beast” and a “bear” when talking about his physical fitness and playing style, and it’s resulted in some great performances at the Prospects Challenge and now here at training camp.

“I think Sam continues to grow from what he went through last year,” Reirden said. “I think it's been a journey back for him. I'm happy to see him doing well and taking advantage of some opportunities. He had some really good chances there in the end. But obviously, a really exciting prospect for us as we continue to move forward, especially a guy that can play both in the middle and on the wing.”

*Got to give credit to Avery Hayes, who got singled out by Forrest at the Prospects Challenge and Reirden here tonight as someone who stood out with his play. He signed a two-year AHL deal with WBS after picking up 43 goals and 77 points in 65 OHL games last season.

“I think a guy like Avery Hayes is just a young guy that's getting his first opportunity,” Reirden said. “He gets hurt early in the game, he comes back, he's blocking shots, he's making plays, he's the one that made that great play to Sam on the power play that we could have finished.”

*Finally, Wagner also shined, scoring a terrific one-handed goal. He’s here on a professional tryout contract with the Penguins, bringing 178 games of NHL experience along with blazing speed. “We're looking for people that bring certain elements that are difference-makers to our group, and we want to get faster. Certainly, I thought he was a guy that showed that tonight,” Reirden said.