Lack of Details Cost Penguins in Frustrating Loss

PIT-SEA-Recap
By Michelle Crechiolo
@PensInsideScoop Penguins Team Reporter

Fifty seconds.

That’s all the time it took for Tuesday’s matchup with Seattle to turn against the Penguins, as the Kraken tallied twice in that span to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead. An empty-netter made the final score 4-2 (full recap here).

The result was even more frustrating considering how Pittsburgh had performed well through 40 minutes, playing on their toes and giving up just 10 shots in that span, including a mere two in the opening frame.

“We didn't spend a lot of time in our end tonight, but the time that we did, we weren't committed to playing the right way,” Head Coach Mike Sullivan said. “They score two goals in the third period on non-event scenarios. It wasn't like we were under siege. It wasn't like they were coming at us in waves. It was none of the above.

“But we didn't pay attention to details, we didn't stop, we didn't protect the good ice, we didn't get stops in the corners, win puck battles, block shots — it boils down to details. We weren't willing to do it tonight.”

As for why that was the case, Sullivan said if he had the answer, he’d fix it – and the onus for finding that solution falls on him.

“I've got to do a better job coaching these guys on our play in our own end, defending away from the puck and making sure that we're on the same page there,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan speaks with the media

A couple of players said they felt like the issue centered around the Penguins being more committed to putting the puck in the net versus keeping it out.

“Everybody wants to play in the offensive zone, maybe a little bit cheating,” said Evgeni Malkin, who returned to the lineup after missing four games with an upper-body injury. “We give them free goals in the third period. I can't say we played bad, but the last 15 minutes, we play like we're not disciplined."

There was a lot of frustration in the dressing room – “we’re giving away points. We have nobody to blame but ourselves,” Marcus Pettersson said – along with a lot of ownership after the Penguins concluded their five-game homestand with a 1-3-1 record.

They went into the holiday break on quite the run dating back to around Thanksgiving, going 9-4-1. But Pittsburgh hasn’t been able to string together results coming out of it, as they are 2-5-3 in that span.

“I think a lot of the games we probably came out of it feeling the way we did tonight, where we felt like we did a lot of good things but found ways to lose,” Sidney Crosby said when asked about the homestand in particular. “We’ve got to turn that into finding ways to win. Regardless if you outshoot teams or whatever, we need to find a way to win games.”

Recently, the Penguin were right in the mix for a Wild Card playoff spot. After tonight, they’re seventh in that race. There’s not a ton of points separating all of the teams, but every team in front of Pittsburgh does have at least one game in hand.

"We see standings. I think we understand we'd miss playoffs, and half the season is gone,” Malkin said. “Yeah, we understand everything. But again, I mean, if we want to play in the playoffs, we need to play so much better in every zone, every moment, every detail.

“I think everybody here has played a long time in the league, and I think everybody understands what's going on. We have a nice organization, we have great history. And the last two years, we've missed playoffs. I don't like to miss again. It's not good enough. I hope we look in the mirror tonight and tomorrow and start to play better."

The Penguins are heading into their upcoming 15-day road trip that has seven different stops with the mindset that their season is on the line.

“A big trip coming up here. A big trip for us. There’s no way around it,” Pettersson said. “The answer is in this room. We’ve got to look ourselves in the mirror and ask ourselves how you win and do it consistently.

“We dominate them for two periods then we get in our (defensive) zone and we just want to spend time in the (offensive) zone. We don’t pay attention to details and give them looks. It’s really frustrating right now, and there is nobody else but us to fix it.”

News Feed

Game Preview: 01.14.25 vs. Seattle Kraken

Penguins Players To Serve As Celebrity Game Hosts at Charity Gala on Feb. 5

Breaking the Ice on Mental Health: Sam Poulin Opens Up

Zizing ‘Em Up: McDavid to fulfill dream of teaming with Crosby at 4 Nations Face-Off

Penguins Fall Short Despite Strong Effort Against Lightning

Game Preview: 01.12.25 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Penguins "Just Didn't Have It In Any Capacity" Versus Ottawa

Game Preview: 01.11.25 vs. Ottawa Senators

Penguins Rise to the Challenge Against Edmonton

Game Preview: 01.09.25 vs. Edmonton Oilers

Penguins Get One of Two Points for Third Straight Game

Game Preview: 01.07.25 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

From "Little Rust" to Big Achievements in Pittsburgh

Penguins Get Another Point, This One in Carolina

Game Preview: 01.05.25 at Carolina Hurricanes

Penguins Compete Hard to Earn a Point against Florida

Penguins Acquire Defenseman Colton Poolman from the Buffalo Sabres

Game Preview: 01.03.25 at Florida Panthers

This, Too, Shall Pass

Compher breaks tie in 3rd, Red Wings defeat Penguins

Game Preview: 12.31.24 at Detroit Red Wings

Nate Clurman Honored and Grateful to Play First NHL Game 

Crosby Passes Lemieux for Most Assists in Penguins History

Game Preview: 12.29.24 vs. New York Islanders

Islanders Outplay Penguins in Home-and-Home Opener

Game Preview: 12.28.24 at New York Islanders

Penguins' Spirits Bright after Holiday Break

Playing for Canada a 'Dream Come True' for Tanner Howe

Penguins Head into the Holiday Break on a High Note

Game Preview: 12.23.24 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Smiles All Around: P.O Joseph Returns to Penguins

Penguins Can't Find a Goal in New Jersey

Game Preview: 12.21.24 at New Jersey Devils

Penguins and FNB Announce Winners of 'FNB Small Business Development Camp'

Crosby Returns to the Goal Column in Win Over Nashville

Game Preview: 12.19.24 at Nashville Predators

Penguins Acquire Defenseman P.O Joseph from St. Louis

Getting to Know: Phil Tomasino

Penguins Prospects Tanner Howe, Emil Pieniniemi and Kalle Kangas Selected for 2025 World Junior Championship

Don't Stop Believin'

Game Preview: 12.17.24 vs. Los Angeles Kings

Tis the Season: Penguins Share Gift Ideas and Traditions

Marcus Pettersson Week-to-Week with Lower-Body Injury

Penguins Get Three of Four Points on Quick Canadian Trip

Game Preview: 12.14.24 at Ottawa Senators

A Dog on a Bone on the Puck

Bryan Rust Scores Hat Trick In 9-2 Win Over Montreal

Game Preview: 12.12.24 at Montreal Canadiens

Avs Make the Penguins Pay

Game Preview: 12.10.24 vs. Colorado Avalanche