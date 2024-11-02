Game Preview: 11.02.24 vs. Montreal Canadiens

110224_vsMTL_Gameday_16x9
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Penguins host the Montreal Canadiens tonight at 7:00 PM. The doors open at 5:30 PM.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh and NHL Network (out-of-market). Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 the X and on the Penguins app.

The team will be wearing their third jerseys.

Tonight's game is presented by U. S. Steel.

Team Records: PIT (4-7-1) MTL (4-6-1)

The Penguins have wins in three of their last four home games versus the Canadiens (3-1-0) dating back to Dec. 14, 2021. Pittsburgh has points in 17 of its last 21 games against Montreal (14-4-3). In the last 30 games against the Canadiens, the Penguins are 20-8-4.

Following tonight’s game, the Penguins will embark on a three-game road trip before heading home to play seven of eight games at home.

Game Notes

Erik Karlsson has 41 points (10G-31A) in 50 career games versus the Canadiens. His 10 goals versus them are tied with teammate Kris Letang for the most among all active blueliners.

In 21 games against his former team, Lars Eller has 16 points (9G-7A), which includes 14 points (8G-6A) in his last 15 games against them.

Matt Grzelcyk recorded an assist on Crosby’s first goal on Thursday to extend his point streak to three games (3A), which ties his careerlong point streak previously recorded six times.

Sidney Crosby has five points (2G-3A) over his last two games, which is tied for first in the NHL in that span (Oct. 29-Present).

The Penguins own an overall record of 389-90-47 when both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin record a point in a game.

Karlsson picked up an assist on Thursday night against Anaheim. In doing so, he surpassed Red Kelly for sole possession of 17th place on the NHL’s all-time points list among defensemen.

Sidney Crosby willed the Penguins to victory on Thursday night after his third-period game-tying goal and then dramatic overtime game-winning goal in the team’s 2-1 win. It marked Crosby’s 22nd career overtime tally, which is second in NHL history behind Alex Ovechkin (26). The goal was Crosby’s 46th career overtime point, which is first in NHL history. Crosby is now in a six-way tie for 16th place on the NHL’s all-time game-winning goals list. The other five players with 92 game-winners are Johnny Bucyk, Mark Messier, Mike Modano, Jeremy Roenick, and Jeff Carter.

Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang have combined on 304 goals in their careers after Rickard Rakell’s first-period goal on Tuesday. They are now tied with Los Angeles’ Anze Kopitar and Drew Doughty for the third-most goals combined on by a forward-defenseman duo in NHL history.

Tonight, defenseman Kris Letang is set to appear in his 1,100th regular-season game. Letang is the first Penguins defenseman to accomplish this milestone and just the sixth active blueliner to reach 1,100 games. When he steps on the ice tonight, Letang will become just the 13th defenseman to play 1,100 games with one team. Letang has picked up 746 points (168G-578A) though his first 1,099 games, which ranks 24th in NHL history among defensemen.

Sidney Crosby’s three-assist night on Tuesday boosts his career assist total to 1,013. He is now just three assists shy of tying Hall-of-Famer Joe Sakic for the 13th most assists in NHL history. He’s also looking to tie Sakic for the sixth-most assists by a player with a single franchise in league history.

Crosby’s two-goal game on Thursday night doubled as his 474th multi-point outing. In doing so, he surpassed Joe Sakic for sole possession of the 8th-most multi-point games in NHL history. Crosby has multiple points in back-to-back games and is looking for his first three-game multi-point streak since Mar. 24-28, 2024 (3GP, 2G-7A).

Sidney Crosby enters tonight’s game tied with Luc Robitaille for the 13th-most even-strength goals in NHL history after his two-goal night on Thursday.

Montreal native Kris Letang has picked up 36 points (10G-26A) in 45 career games against his hometown team. Here at the PPG Paints Arena, he’s picked up 19 points (6G-13A) in 21 games. Among all active players born in Quebec, Letang has the second-most points, but is first among Montreal-born skaters.

Captain Sidney Crosby (23G-41A) and alternate captain Evgeni Malkin (22G-42A) have each recorded 64 points in 50 career games against the Montreal Canadiens. Crosby enters tonight’s game with points in 13 of his last 17 games versus them (6G-18A). Crosby and Malkin’s 1.28 points-per-game average against Montreal are tied for fourth among active players and is tied for 11th in NHL history among players who have played at least 15 games against them.

Pittsburgh Night

A variety of popular Pittsburgh mascots will be in attendance.

The DICK’S Sporting Goods Hallway of Champions will feature a photo booth and interactive exhibits courtesy of U. S. Steel, Mr. Yuk, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Children's Museum of Pittsburgh, and Shenderovich, Shenderovich & Fishman.

John Geiger

Pittsburgh designer, creator and entrepreneur John Geiger will unveil a limited-edition merchandise line at PensGear for the second consecutive year. Geiger will also be outside PensGear during the 2nd intermission greeting fans.

Meet the Penguins

penguins-national-aviary-16-9

As part of the Penguins Pledge, and in partnership with the National Aviary, Aviary experts and some of their live penguin ambassadors will visit PPG Paints Arena for tonight's game. A permanent display on the FedEx Level of PPG Paints Arena will be home to the visiting penguins and also feature footage of the National Aviary’s Penguin Point habitat for the games when the birds aren't at the arena. The National Aviary is a global leader in the conservation efforts to save endangered African Penguins from extinction. More info can be found here.

Fans can meet the penguins behind section 115 from 6:30 PM until puck drop, and again during the 1st intermission as part of our sustainability initiative, Penguins Pledge.

Giveaway Item

pgh-night-towel-16-9

The first 7,500 fans in attendance will receive a Pittsburgh Night Rally Towel, presented by U. S. Steel.

Sullivan speaks to the media.

Home Game Triggers

2024.25 Game Trigger Home

