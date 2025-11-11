What’s Brewing: Panthers begin five-game homestand

FORT LAUDERDALE – The boys are back in town.

After a weeklong road trip to the West Coast, the Florida Panthers will be back in Sunrise for the next five games.

Going 2-2-0 on the trip, the Panthers ended on a high note with a 3-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday at T-Mobile Arena.

“It's going to be a lot of fun playing in front of our fans and our building,” Jesper Boqvist said after the win. “We can't wait.”

Getting back on home ice, the Panthers will begin their homestand on Thursday with a battle against the Washington Capitals at Amerant Bank Arena at 7 p.m. ET.

To see everything that is going on around the Territory in the upcoming week, continue below.

THE GAMES

Thursday, Nov. 13: vs. Washington Capitals – 7 p.m. ET

TV & Streaming: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV

WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV Radio: 104.3 WQAM-FM/560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

104.3 WQAM-FM/560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931 Tickets: Click here

Saturday, Nov. 15: vs. Tampa Bay Lightning – 5 p.m. ET

TV & Streaming: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV

WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV Radio: 560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931 Tickets: Click here

MARCHAND CONTINUES STREAKS

Are you not entertained?

Picking up a goal and an assist in the win over Vegas on Monday, Brad Marchand extended his goal streak to five games and point streak to eight games.

On the road trip, Marchand racked up six points (5G, 1A) in four games.

“It's almost more fun to watch the guys who haven't played here or who didn't see it in the playoffs, react to that,” said head coach Paul Maurice. “He's special in tight. His hands are so quick.”

This season, Marchand leads the Panthers with 18 points (11G, 7A) and is just two points away from 1,000 career points.