What’s Brewing: Panthers begin five-game homestand

Looking ahead at the upcoming week for the Panthers

_SOCIAL_16x9
By Rob Darragh
FloridaPanthers.com

FORT LAUDERDALE – The boys are back in town.

After a weeklong road trip to the West Coast, the Florida Panthers will be back in Sunrise for the next five games.

Going 2-2-0 on the trip, the Panthers ended on a high note with a 3-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday at T-Mobile Arena.

“It's going to be a lot of fun playing in front of our fans and our building,” Jesper Boqvist said after the win. “We can't wait.”

Getting back on home ice, the Panthers will begin their homestand on Thursday with a battle against the Washington Capitals at Amerant Bank Arena at 7 p.m. ET.

To see everything that is going on around the Territory in the upcoming week, continue below.

THE GAMES

Thursday, Nov. 13: vs. Washington Capitals – 7 p.m. ET

  • TV & Streaming: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV
  • Radio: 104.3 WQAM-FM/560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931
  • Tickets: Click here

Saturday, Nov. 15: vs. Tampa Bay Lightning – 5 p.m. ET

  • TV & Streaming: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV
  • Radio: 560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931
  • Tickets: Click here

MARCHAND CONTINUES STREAKS

Are you not entertained?

Picking up a goal and an assist in the win over Vegas on Monday, Brad Marchand extended his goal streak to five games and point streak to eight games.

On the road trip, Marchand racked up six points (5G, 1A) in four games.

“It's almost more fun to watch the guys who haven't played here or who didn't see it in the playoffs, react to that,” said head coach Paul Maurice. “He's special in tight. His hands are so quick.”

This season, Marchand leads the Panthers with 18 points (11G, 7A) and is just two points away from 1,000 career points.

Brad Marchand finds the back of the net for the fifth straight game to put Florida up 2-0.

MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT

On Thursday, against the Washington Capitals, the Panthers will host the first of their two Military Appreciation Nights (Nov. 13 and March 24).

Throughout the game, fans can write letters to troops overseas at the Mission United table on Plaza Level.

Pantherland and FLATeamShop.com will feature exclusive military-themed Panthers merchandise, including hats, pucks, jerseys, and more.

The Panthers Foundation will begin selling Military Appreciation mystery-signed pucks on Nov. 12 online at FlaPanthers.givesmart.com and at Amerant Bank Arena on Nov. 13.

For more information, click here.

STACHE DASH

Get ready to run!

Presented by Baptist Health Cancer Care, the sixth annual 'Florida Panthers Stache Dash 5K' will be held this Saturday on Nov. 15.

Starting at 7:30 a.m., all registered runners and walkers will receive a Stache Dash shirt, a finisher medal and runner bib.

For more information and to register, click here.

KIDS CLUB

The Panthers have officially launched a new season of Kids Club.

Presented by Amazon and supported by ABA Centers of Florida, Amerant Bank, Duffy’s Sports Grill and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, all fans ages 14 & under are invited to join the Panthers Kids Club, with two membership levels varying from free to $50.

For more information, click here.

SIGN UP FOR PANTHERS PLUS

Catch the Panthers at home and on the go!

Subscribe now to receive access to all locally-produced Panthers games by Scripps Sports this season, and also pregame coverage for all nationally broadcast games.

Other content includes replays, interviews, video series and more.

Visit PanthersPlus.Tv for more info.

GAMEDAY APP

Stay up-to-date with all things Panthers on the Panthers GameDay App!

Right now, all non-Territory Members can utilize a 5% off food and beverage discount when using the app during games and events at Amerant Bank Arena.

Don’t miss out on special partner offers, articles, videos and more that are included on the app!

To download the Panthers GameDay App, click here.

CATS CLIP OF THE WEEK

Evan Rodrigues joins Territory Talk!

FROM THE ‘GRAM

“Just three really good looking guys out there.”

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

News Feed

Florida Panthers Launch Fifth Season of ‘Panthers Kids Club,’ Memberships Available Now

RECAP: Panthers 3, Golden Knights 2

PREVIEW: Panthers close out road trip in Vegas

Florida Panthers Announce Military Appreciation Nights on Thursday, Nov. 13 and Tuesday, March 24

RECAP: Sharks 3, Panthers 1

Gadjovich expected to miss three months

PREVIEW: Panthers visit Sharks for final California stop

STAT PACK: Reinhart’s birthday boost in Los Angeles 

RECAP: Panthers 5, Kings 2

PREVIEW: Panthers look to bounce back in Los Angeles

Q&A: Sebrango checks in from LA

RECAP: Ducks 7, Panthers 3

PREVIEW: Panthers begin West Coast road trip in Anaheim

What’s Brewing: Cats in California

NOTEBOOK: Panthers head west; Gadjovich update

RECAP: Panthers 4, Stars 3 (SO)

PREVIEW: Panthers host the Stars in final game of homestand

Florida Panthers Announce Hurricane Melissa Relief Efforts