Gadjovich expected to miss three months

SAN JOSE – Jonah Gadjovich will be sidelined with an upper-body injury for roughly the next three months, Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice announced on Saturday.

Suffering the injury during a 3-0 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 25, the grizzled forward will undergo surgery next week.

“He is going to have surgery next Tuesday for an injury he sustained in the Vegas game, and it’ll be a three-month recovery,” Maurice said prior to Florida’s matchup with the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center.

In 10 games this season, Gadjovich, a key piece of last summer’s run to a second straight Stanley Cup, has recorded three points (3A), 30 hits and a +2 plus-minus rating.

A pace pusher on the fourth line, the 27-year-old logged three points (2G, 1A), 63 hits and 11 blocked shots in 16 games during last year’s playoffs.

With Gadjovich out, first year Panther forwards Noah Gregor and Luke Kunin have filled in.

Appearing in 10 games, Kunin has registered an assist, 16 hits, and 12 blocked shots.

Gregor, who has started the last four games, has tallied six shots and four hits.

The Panthers will take on the Sharks on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET.

For more, click here.