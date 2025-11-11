Florida Panthers Launch Fifth Season of ‘Panthers Kids Club,’ Memberships Available Now

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers today announced they have launched their fifth season of Panthers Kids Club presented by Amazon and supported by ABA Centers of Florida, Amerant Bank, Duffy’s Sports Grill and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

All Panthers fans ages 14 & under are invited to join the Panthers Kids Club with two membership levels varying from free to $50.

Membership Options include:

All-Star - $50

Championship Fanny Pack Belt

Stanley C. Panther and Viktor E. Ratt Reversible Plushie

Kids Club Puck

Gear Push Pop Spinner

Two Tickets for select Panthers game

10% Food & Beverage Discount at Amerant Bank Arena

Invite to Kids Club Events

All Rookie Benefits

Rookie – Free and available to all

Monthly newsletter with special offers

Exclusive offers from sponsors

Monthly Raffle for signed Items

Virtual Birthday Card

Beginning Nov. 17, all Kids Club member registrations will be automatically entered into the ‘7 Days of Giveaways’ through Nov. 23 where both Rookie and All-Star members have the chance to win one of the seven prizes in daily raffle drawings.

For more information or to register for a Kids Club membership, please visit FloridaPanthers.com/KidsClub.

