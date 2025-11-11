Florida Panthers Launch Fifth Season of ‘Panthers Kids Club,’ Memberships Available Now

Two Membership Levels Vary from Free to $50

2526_Kids_Club_SOCIAL_16x9
By Florida Panthers
FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers today announced they have launched their fifth season of Panthers Kids Club presented by Amazon and supported by ABA Centers of Florida, Amerant Bank, Duffy’s Sports Grill and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

All Panthers fans ages 14 & under are invited to join the Panthers Kids Club with two membership levels varying from free to $50.

Membership Options include:

All-Star - $50

  • Championship Fanny Pack Belt
  • Stanley C. Panther and Viktor E. Ratt Reversible Plushie
  • Kids Club Puck
  • Gear Push Pop Spinner
  • Two Tickets for select Panthers game
  • 10% Food & Beverage Discount at Amerant Bank Arena
  • Invite to Kids Club Events
  • All Rookie Benefits

Rookie – Free and available to all

  • Monthly newsletter with special offers
  • Exclusive offers from sponsors
  • Monthly Raffle for signed Items
  • Virtual Birthday Card

Beginning Nov. 17, all Kids Club member registrations will be automatically entered into the ‘7 Days of Giveaways’ through Nov. 23 where both Rookie and All-Star members have the chance to win one of the seven prizes in daily raffle drawings.

For more information or to register for a Kids Club membership, please visit FloridaPanthers.com/KidsClub.

The Florida Panthers are back-to-back 2024 & 2025 Stanley Cup Champions! Single game tickets are on sale now through the regular season. Please visit SeatGeek.comor FloridaPanthers.com/tickets  to purchase tickets today.

