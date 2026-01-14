Territory Talk: Injury updates, Vilmanis’ debut & more! (Ep. 382)

Check out the latest podcast!

TT 382 16x9
By Doug Plagens & Jameson Olive

The Florida Panthers find themselves right back on the cusp of a playoff spot following big wins over the Ottawa Senators and Buffalo Sabres during their current six-game road trip.

On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive look back at the team’s recent wins, provide updates on the team’s injured players and also review two very encouraging first games in the NHL for rookie forward Sandis Vilmanis.

Plus, hear sound from Wednesday’s practice at Baptist Health IcePlex.

Highlights include:

  • The standings in the Eastern Conference couldn’t be tighter (0:45)
  • Matthew Tkachuk ramps things up in practice on Wednesday. (8:00)
  • Vilmanis makes his mark in first two NHL games. (11:50)
  • Are the best wings really in Buffalo? (19:00)

Fans can also listen to the episode of any of the below platforms:

Related Content

BMW Teammate: Brad Marchand (Part 1)

News Feed

NOTEBOOK: Panthers stop in Florida before closing out road trip

RECAP: Panthers 4, Sabres 3

What’s Brewing: Road trip continues; Buy-A-Brick

PREVIEW: Panthers try to cool off red-hot Sabres in Buffalo

Vilmanis ‘earned some fans’ during NHL debut with Panthers

RECAP: Panthers 3, Senators 2

PREVIEW: Vilmanis to make NHL debut as Panthers visit Senators

Panthers Prospect Report: January 9, 2026

NHL, Panthers unveil synthetic ice rink as Winter Classic legacy project

Florida Panthers Foundation covers expenses for over 300 youth hockey players to skate on Winter Classic ice

RECAP: Canadiens 6, Panthers 2

PREVIEW: Marchand out as Panthers match-up with Montreal

Panthers Plus ‘Half Season Pass’ Now Available for Remainder of 2025-26 Season

RECAP: Maple Leafs 4, Panthers 1

PROSPECTS: Eriksson helps Sweden win gold at 2026 World Junior Championship

PREVIEW: Panthers open six-game trip with division game vs. Maple Leafs

Latvian Ice Hockey Federation Announces Roster for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

What’s Brewing: Panthers head north; Funky Buddha watch party