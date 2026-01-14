Territory Talk: Injury updates, Vilmanis’ debut & more! (Ep. 382)

The Florida Panthers find themselves right back on the cusp of a playoff spot following big wins over the Ottawa Senators and Buffalo Sabres during their current six-game road trip.

On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive look back at the team’s recent wins, provide updates on the team’s injured players and also review two very encouraging first games in the NHL for rookie forward Sandis Vilmanis.

Plus, hear sound from Wednesday’s practice at Baptist Health IcePlex.

Highlights include: