Florida Panthers Foundation covers expenses for over 300 youth hockey players to skate on Winter Classic ice

MIAMI – A once in a lifetime opportunity.

On Monday, with the expenses covered by the Florida Panthers Foundation, over 300 youth and high school hockey players took the ice at loanDepot park to skate on the same sheet used during the 2026 Winter Classic between the Florida Panthers and New York Rangers.

Talk about a dream come true for a young hockey player.

“It was extremely fun,” said Charles, one of the many youth skaters that participated. “It was really exciting to play on the same ice that the Panthers were on. This experience for us was more than a dream come true.”

In total, 10 exhibition style games took place, spanning over nine hours.