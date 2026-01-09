Florida Panthers Foundation covers expenses for over 300 youth hockey players to skate on Winter Classic ice

14AA GROUP PHOTOS WC26 (3 of 4)

© Michael Simonetti

By Rob Darragh
FloridaPanthers.com

MIAMI – A once in a lifetime opportunity.

On Monday, with the expenses covered by the Florida Panthers Foundation, over 300 youth and high school hockey players took the ice at loanDepot park to skate on the same sheet used during the 2026 Winter Classic between the Florida Panthers and New York Rangers.

Talk about a dream come true for a young hockey player.

“It was extremely fun,” said Charles, one of the many youth skaters that participated. “It was really exciting to play on the same ice that the Panthers were on. This experience for us was more than a dream come true.”

In total, 10 exhibition style games took place, spanning over nine hours.

Florida Panthers Foundation covers ice for over 300 youth hockey players.

Getting a wide range of participants, 21 teams ranging from 8U to 16U skated at the ballpark.

Receiving representation from all South Florida rinks, all Florida Jr. Panthers teams participated, as well as the Miami Toros, Palm Beach Breakers, Jr Everblades, Palm Beach Hawks, Pines Golden Wolves, Florida Fury and Boca Kings.

Not just busy on the ice, over 1,000 spectators came throughout the day to watch the play rink side.

“We're very grateful for the Panthers to allow us this opportunity and the excitement that these kids had, will be cherished forever,” said David, a Florida Jr. Panthers hockey parent.

As the excitement and participation continues to grow exponentially, there’s no denying that Florida is a hockey state.

“It's just incredible to see the Panther movement and the energy that children are embarking on their own hockey journey,” said Panther alum and current Florida Jr. Panthers coach Serge Payer. “We've got incredible diversification within our families, and it's great to see that they've all jumped on the Panther wagon. It's a whole lot of fun.”

