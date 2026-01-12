What’s Brewing: Road trip continues; Buy-A-Brick

FORT LAUDERDALE – On to the next city.

In the midst of a six-game road trip, the Florida Panthers will visit the Buffalo Sabres, Carolina Hurricanes and Washingotn Capitals this week before finally returning home.

Currently 1-2-0 on the road trip, the Panthers (23-18-3) sit just three points behind the Capitals for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with two games in hand.

“Everybody knows what’s at stake,” defenseman Jeff Petry said prior to tonight’s matchup against the Sabres at KeyBank Center. “Our first two games of the road trip weren’t ideal, but I thought in Ottawa we got to our game, and we played the style of game that we wanted to. We’ve got to make sure we start with that game and style.”

Following their visit to Buffalo, the Panthers will close out their long road trip with back-to-back games against the Hurricanes and Capitals on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

To see what’s going on around the Territory this week and beyond, continue below.

THE GAMES

Monday, Jan. 12: at Buffalo Sabres – 7:00 p.m. ET

TV & Streaming: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV

Radio: 104.3 WQAM-FM/560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Cats on Tap: Click Here

Friday, Jan. 16: at Carolina Hurricanes – 7 p.m. ET

TV & Streaming: NHL Network, WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV

Radio: 104.3 WQAM-FM/560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Cats on Tap: Click Here

Saturday, Jan. 17: at Washington Capitals – 7 p.m. ET

TV & Streaming: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV

Radio: 560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Cats on Tap: Click Here

VILMANIS STRONG IN DEBUT

The 21-year-old Latvian forward earned high praise after his debut in the 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

Logging 11:48 time on ice, Vilmanis record one shot and one takeaway.

Helping the Panthers while 5-on-5, the team led 4-2 in shots on goal with Vilmanis on the ice.

“I think for his first game in the National Hockey League, Sandis Vilmanis held onto some pucks and showed some poise,” Maurice said after the game. “He kind of earned some fans in the coaches’ room because I thought he played hard, but he didn’t play not to make a mistake.”

For more on Vilmanis’ debut, click here.

FINAL REGULAR SEASON MEETING WITH CAROLINA

Looking for the season sweep of the Hurricanes, the Panthers will visit Raleigh for the final time in the regular season on Friday.

A pair of comeback wins in the first two meetings, the Panthers rallied for a three-goal comeback on Dec. 19 (4-3 SO) and two-goal comeback on Dec. 23 (5-2).

Multi-points in both games, Sam Reinhart owns five points (1G, 4A) in the two games against the Hurricanes this season.

