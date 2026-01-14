NOTEBOOK: Panthers stop in Florida before closing out road trip

FORT LAUDERDALE – Time to gas up for the road ahead.

After dealing with both tough opponents and frigid weather over their last four games, the Florida Panthers are currently enjoying a pitstop back in the warmth of the Sunshine State.

Squeezing in a practice, the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions hit the ice on Wednesday at Baptist Health Ice Plex to prepare for two more games on the road.

“It's huge,” Aaron Ekblad said of being able to return home during the team’s six-game road trip through the Eastern Conference. “It's great to see our families. Obviously, we're away a lot of the year, so to put some time in at home, this is really nice for sure.”

Starting their trip with losses to the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens, the Panthers have clawed back to 2-2-0 on the trip by taking down the Ottawa Senators and Buffalo Sabres in consecutive games before hitting the skies to fly back to South Florida.

At 24-18-3 on the season, Florida sits just two points behind Toronto for a wild-card spot.

An unusually tight race in the Eastern Conference at this point of the season, there are currently nine teams that are within a seven-point spread or less of a wild card spot.

“You've got a scratch and claw and stay on it and stay at it,” head coach Paul Maurice said of the playoff race. “We are comfortable, I think, in that.”

Closing out their road trip, the Panthers will now clash with the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals, two more Eastern Conference opponents, on Friday and Saturday.

BALINSKIS STEPPING UP

Next man up.

With Seth Jones going down with an upper-body injury during the Winter Classic on Jan. 2, Uvis Balinskis has stepped up on the second defensive pairing alongside Niko Mikkola.

Logging a career-high 22:19 time on ice in the 4-3 win over the Sabres on Monday, the Latvian defenseman assisted on Sam Reinhart’s first-period power play goal and ended with a +2 plus/minus rating.

“He's doing a fantastic job in Jonesy’s place,” Ekblad said of Balinskis. “Really proud of the way he's playing.”

In 36 games this season, Balinskis has tallied eight points (1G, 7A) and 47 hits.