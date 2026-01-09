RECAP: Canadiens 6, Panthers 2

MONTREAL – With another key player out of their already-depleted lineup, the Florida Panthers endured a 6-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday night.

Falling to 22-18-3 and dropping the second straight game on their road trip, the Panthers took the ice without their leading scorer, Brad Marchand, who is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

In defeat, Florida led 27-15 in scoring chances at 5-on-5.

“It’s frustrating because we’re fighting for our lives here, but that’s what we’re going to go through and what all the teams in the same situation are going to go through,” head coach Paul Maurice. “There was enough good in that game for us to have something to build on.”

Opening the scoring for Montreal Noah Dobson fired a slap shot from the point that went off a defender’s stick and past Sergei Bobrovsky to make it 1-0 at 2:59 of the first period.

Doubling the lead for the Canadiens near the end of the period, Oliver Kapanen countered a poke check from Bobrovsky by batting in a floating puck to suddenly make it 2-0 at 17:35.

“It just felt like we were holding onto our sticks a little bit in the first [period],” forward Evan Rodrigues said. “In the second and third, we played better. That’s a good team. We had our pushes, and they capitalized when they needed to. It wasn’t good enough.”

Gathering themselves during the first intermission, the Panthers returned with some vigor.

Ramping up the pressure, the Panthers forced a mistake when Sam Montembeault turned the puck over to set up Sam Bennett for a wide-open goal to cut the deficit to 2-1 at 5:33.