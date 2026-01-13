RECAP: Panthers 4, Sabres 3

BUFFALO – Fire meet water.

Cooling off the hottest team in the NHL, a pair of goals from A.J. Greer helped lift the Florida Panthers to a 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Monday.

Improving to 24-18-3, the Panthers are just the second team since Dec. 9 to hand a loss to the Sabres, who entered tonight’s matchup with wins in 13 of their previous 14 matchups.

With the win, Florida is now within one point of a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

“It’s really tight,” forward Eetu Luostarinen said. “Every game is huge.”

Making himself at home in his old stomping grounds, former Sabre Sam Reinhart put the Panthers on top 1-0 in the first period when he set up shop just outside the blue paint and tipped in a quick point shot from Uvis Balinskis on the power play at 2:35.

Over the past two games, the Panthers have gone 3-for-5 with the extra attacker.

“Sometimes, it’s easy when you get one that early to slow it down and try and feel the puck and get into it,” said Reinhart, who now leads the Panthers with 24 goals. “I thought we were quick. I don’t think we had another opportunity, so obviously liked [the power play].”