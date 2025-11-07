STAT PACK: Reinhart’s birthday boost in Los Angeles 

The Florida Panthers put on a show in Hollywood.

Led by a two-goal performance from Brad Marchand, the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions cruised to a 5-2 win over the Los Angels Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday.

With the win, they improved to 7-6-1 on the season.

“Important for us to reset, refocus and get back to our simple game, our style,” goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky said.

Continue reading below for some stats that stuck out from last night’s win.

1: Shorthanded goal for Anton Lundell. What other Finn does this remind you of? Putting the Panthers up 4-2 in the third period with a strike on the penalty kill, the young forward netted the sixth shortie of his budding career. Taking over sole possession of ninth place on the franchise’s all-time list, he needs one more to match Vincent Trocheck for eighth.

2: It’s clear that Sam Reinhart is wishing for goals. After blowing out his candles, the feisty forward celebrated his birthday by lighting the lamp in Los Angeles. The second time he’s scored on his birthday, Reinhart previously touched twine on his big day back in 2022. He also joined Olli Jokinen as the second Panthers player to score a game-winning goal on their birthday.