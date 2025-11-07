STAT PACK: Reinhart’s birthday boost in Los Angeles 

Key stats from Thursday's 5-2 win over the Kings

panthers-stat-pack-11-7
By Jameson Olive
FloridaPanthers.com

The Florida Panthers put on a show in Hollywood.

Led by a two-goal performance from Brad Marchand, the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions cruised to a 5-2 win over the Los Angels Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday.

With the win, they improved to 7-6-1 on the season.

“Important for us to reset, refocus and get back to our simple game, our style,” goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky said.

Continue reading below for some stats that stuck out from last night’s win.

1: Shorthanded goal for Anton Lundell. What other Finn does this remind you of? Putting the Panthers up 4-2 in the third period with a strike on the penalty kill, the young forward netted the sixth shortie of his budding career. Taking over sole possession of ninth place on the franchise’s all-time list, he needs one more to match Vincent Trocheck for eighth.

2: It’s clear that Sam Reinhart is wishing for goals. After blowing out his candles, the feisty forward celebrated his birthday by lighting the lamp in Los Angeles. The second time he’s scored on his birthday, Reinhart previously touched twine on his big day back in 2022. He also joined Olli Jokinen as the second Panthers player to score a game-winning goal on their birthday.

2: Goals in the last three games for Sam Bennett. Each of Florida’s last two wins has the same thing in common: a goal from No. 9. Starting to find his scoring touch and making a lot of “buddies” happy in South Florida, Bennett opened the scoring in Los Angeles. That goal has proven to be particularly important as the Panthers are 6-1-0 when scoring first this season.

3: Straight games with a goal for Brad Marchand. Don’t look now, but No. 63 is showing no signs of slowing down. With two huge goals against the Kings, he matched the longest goal streak by a Panthers player at age 37 or older, joining Joe Nieuwendyk (2005-06) and Dino Ciccarelli (1998-99).

+6: The combined plus-minus rating for Seth Jones and Niko Mikkola. Each half of the tower second pair finished +3 for the Panthers in Los Angeles. Named second star of the game, Mikkola also dished out two assists, while Jones led Florida’s defensemen with two blocks.

7: Scoring chances allowed by the Panthers at 5-on-5 after the first period. After letting the Kings rack up nine 5-on-5 scoring chances in the first period, the Panthers clamped things down, including allowing just one scoring chance at 5-on-5 in the entire second period.

9: High-danger saves for Sergei Bobrovsky. Even though he only faced 26 shots, nearly half of what the Kings threw at the two-time Vezina Trophy winner looked lethal. According to the folks at NaturalStatTrick.com, those nine high-danger saves matched his season high.

