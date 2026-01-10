PREVIEW: Vilmanis to make NHL debut as Panthers visit Senators

OTTAWA – The Florida Panthers will try to get back in the win column when they continue their road trip with a matchup against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

Two teams hoping to climb the standings in the Atlantic Division, the Panthers (22-18-3) currently sit in seventh place and hold a two-point lead over the Senators (20-18-5).

Even this early in the season, these divisional four-point swings are key.

“This is a big game for both sides,” said defenseman Donovan Sebrango, a native of Ottawa who was claimed off waivers from the Senators by the Panthers in October. “It’s just getting back to our game. I think there’s parts in the Montreal game where we played our game, but it’s just playing a full 60 like that and getting the points we need.”

Getting off to an 0-2-0 start on their six-game road trip, the Panthers enter tonight’s matchup looking to rebound from a 6-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Thursday.

Sam Bennett scored Florida’s two goals, while Sergei Bobrovsky made 14 saves.

In defeat, the Panthers led 27-15 in scoring chances at 5-on-5.

“This going to be a great test for us because we didn’t like the speed in our game,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “We think we got it fixed in the second and third period in Montreal, but we’re going to have that speed right off the very get-go [tonight].”

With Matthew Tkachuk (lower body) and Brad Marchand (undisclosed) not yet able to return to the lineup, the Panthers brought up Sandis Vilmanis from the AHL on Saturday.

Named to Latvia’s Olympic roster on Tuesday, Vilmanis will make his NHL debut tonight.

“With the Olympics and this, it’s just crazy,” Vilmanis said. “Super happy to be here.”

Originally selected by the Panthers in the fifth round (157th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Vilmanis, who won't turn 22 until Jan. 23, is currently tied for first in scoring on the Charlotte Checkers with 19 points (8G, 11A).

“They all get the same speech,” head coach Paul Maurice said of Vilmanis’ debut. “I’ll give you a version of it, and maybe it comes out different every time, but you can win Stanley Cups, 10 Hart Trophies and be in the Hall of Fame, but you’re only getting one first game.”

Owning a 2-5-1 record over their last eight games, the Senators saw their losing streak reach three games with an 8-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Thursday.

Shane Pinto and Brady Tkachuk scored the lone goals for Ottawa, which surrendered six goals in the second period to the NHL-leading Avalanche. Leevi Merilainen was pulled in the second period after giving up his third goal, but later returned in the third to finish the game.

Set to star for Germany at the upcoming Olympics, Tim Stutzle leads the Senators in goals (19), assists (26) and points (45). Drake Batherson ranks second in scoring with 39 points (16G, 23A), with Jake Sanderson pacing the team’s defensemen with 32 points (8G, 24A).

Limited to 23 games due to an injury, Brad Tkachuk has logged 21 points (8G, 13A).

With the team’s usual No. 1, Linus Ullmark, taking a leave of absence from the team for personal reasons, Merilainen is expected to man Ottawa’s crease against Florida. In 16 appearances this season, the 23-year-old has posted a 6-9-0 with a .867 save percentage.

In their first meeting this season back on Oct. 11 at Amerant Bank Arena, the Panthers cruised to a 6-2 win over the Senators as six different players lit the lamp: Marchand, Evan Rodrigues, Anton Lundell, Mackie Samoskevich, Aaron Ekblad and Sam Reinhart.

In their last 10 head-to-head games, the Panthers have gone 7-3-0 against Ottawa.

THEY SAID IT

“We do think there’s a chance with this young man that once he gets acclimated to the speed of the NHL game, it might be easier for him. He reads the play very well. He can make plays. He came in as a skill guy. He’s a big man that moves.” – Paul Maurice on Sandis Vilmanis making

“This is the room that I was in for training camp. Being in this room as a visiting team now feels a little different, but it’s always good to come back.” – Donovan Sebrango on playing against his former team in his hometown of Ottawa

“I was getting ready for the game at home in Charlotte against Wilkes, and I went into the office with the coaches, and they told me that. I was out of words. I didn’t know what to say. I was just super excited and happy.” – Sandis Vilmanis on getting his call to the NHL

FIVE CATS STATS

- Sam Bennett leads Florida in goals (3) and points (4) in January.

- Jesper Boqvist is one point away from his 100th NHL point.

- The Panthers rank eighth in the NHL with a 51.81 xGF% at 5-on-5.

- Brad Marchand has tallied 40 points (19G, 21A) in 57 career games vs. Ottawa.

- The Panthers are 9-2-1 when leading after the first period.

PROJECTED LINEUP (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

FORWARDS

Eetu Luostarinen – Anton Lundell – Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe – Sam Bennett – A.J. Greer

Jesper Boqvist – Evan Rodrigues – Mackie Samoskevich

Sandis Vilmanis – Luke Kunin – Jack Studnicka

DEFENSEMEN

Gustav Forsling – Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola – Uvis Balinskis

Donovan Sebrango – Jeff Petry

Goaltenders

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

- Jan. 10: F Sandis Vilmanis recalled from Charlotte (AHL)

- Jan. 4: D Tobias Bjornfot was recalled from Charlotte (AHL)

