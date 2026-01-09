NHL, Panthers unveil synthetic ice rink as Winter Classic legacy project

NEW YORK – As a legacy to the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic, the SLAM (Sports Leadership & Management) Miami school has officially opened its synthetic ice rink, making it the first-time hockey is offered as an athletic option at this school. Founded in 2012 by international superstar, entrepreneur, and education advocate Armando Christian Pérez (‘Pitbull’), the school serves students from grades 6 through 12 with a focus on sports-related majors and post-secondary education preparation.

“We’re grateful to the NHL for trusting SLAM Miami as a partner in growing the game and expanding access in our community,” said Carlos Alvarez, Principal of SLAM Miami. “Hockey will be new for many of our students and this creates new pathways and opportunities for them to grow and learn.”

The Florida Panthers are providing the school with hockey programming to give students an opportunity to learn to skate and play hockey year-round on an outdoor synthetic ice hockey rink. The synthetic ice mimics the feel of real ice without the added cost or maintenance.

“The 2026 NHL Winter Classic was a historic event for South Florida and we’re thrilled to bring the memories and excitement of the game directly to students at SLAM Miami by installing a synthetic rink on campus,” said VP of Panthers Foundation & Community Relations John Colombo. “This rink gives students hands-on access to the sport of hockey while aligning with SLAM Miami’s mission of teaching valuable lessons such as sports leadership, teamwork and perseverance.”

The new rink is an NHL Unites Legacy Project presented by GEICO with financial support from the NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund. The opening was celebrated earlier today with students, teachers, as well as executives from the NHL and Florida Panthers. The donation of the synthetic rink was previously announced to hundreds of SLAM Miami students at a pep rally, where they were also surprised with tickets to the first-ever outdoor game in Florida. The synthetic rink was first utilized on the field as part of the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic outdoor game. It is now in its permanent home at SLAM Miami on their outdoor rooftop terrace.

“At a sold-out 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic, nearly 100 SLAM Miami students and their families witnessed history as they watched the first-ever outdoor game in the Sunshine State,” said Kim Davis, NHL Senior Executive Vice President of Social Impact, Growth Initiatives and Legislative Affairs. “Interest, excitement, and participation in youth hockey continues to grow in Florida. Affordable access to ice – including synthetic – is a priority, and will help ensure everyone can try, learn, and play hockey.”

According to USA Hockey, youth hockey participation has had double digit increases over the past five seasons across several key demographics: overall player participation (47%), girls and women participation (82%), players 10-and-under (68%), and Learn to Play participants (37%).

“In concert with our partners at the NHL, the NHLPA is proud of the work that the Industry Growth Fund has done is communities across North America, and this new synthetic rink in Miami is another fantastic example of the ways the IGF continues to help grow the game of hockey,” said NHLPA Divisional Player Representative, Chris Campoli. “We are thrilled to contribute to this rink project that will give the students at SLAM Miami school the ability to learn, grow and fall in love with the game of hockey.”

The NHL and its 32 Clubs are committed to building healthy, vibrant communities. NHL Unites Legacy Projects is a long-term philanthropic endeavor in which the League and its Clubs support community organizations in the host city of an NHL event. Since 2003, the NHL, its Clubs and partners have invested more than $9.2 million in Legacy projects.