Panthers Plus ‘Half Season Pass’ Now Available for Remainder of 2025-26 Season

New subscribers will have access to all remaining 2025-26 season locally produced Scripps Sports Panthers broadcasts

Panthers Plus - Half Season Pass_SOCIAL_16x9
By Florida Panthers PR
FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers, Scripps Sports and ViewLift announced today the launch of the ‘Half Season Pass’ available on Panthers Plus, a discounted subscription plan which offers subscribers access to all remaining locally televised games for the 2025-26 season. The Half Season Pass is available now for just $39.99.

The Panthers Plus Half Season Pass provides fans unlimited access to Panthers Plus content, including all remaining Scripps Sports Panthers games of the 2025-26 regular season, locally produced pregame shows for nationally broadcasted games, as well as the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Additional content like full game replays, highlights, interviews and full episodes of Scripps Sports’ weekly Panthers television show, Primetime Panthers is available on Panthers plus as well. Click here to purchase, or visit PanthersPlus.TV.

Fans can access Panthers Plus on their smartphone, tablet, computer and select smart TVs by navigating to PanthersPlus.TV, or by downloading the Panthers Plus application on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV. The Half Season Pass can only be purchased on the website, PanthersPlus.TV—this discounted plan is not available for purchase through supported applications, but once subscribed, users may sign in on their preferred applications to access their subscription and watch Panthers content.

The Florida Panthers developed Panthers Plus in conjunction with Scripps Sports and ViewLift, the Panthers’ digital partner. Games on Panthers Plus are only available to fans residing within the Panthers regional broadcast territory. Games exclusive to national television through NHL rightsholders ESPN, ESPN+ and TNT will not be available to stream on Panthers Plus. Please visit FloridaPanthers.com/HowtoWatch for more information.

