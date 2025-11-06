Q&A: Sebrango checks in from LA

LOS ANGELES – Right in the mix.

Claimed off waivers by the Florida Panthers on Oct. 15, defenseman Donovan Sebrango is fitting right in with his new team.

In two games with his new squad, the 23-year-old is averaging 15:37 of ice time and has stacked up three hits, four blocked shots, and a +2 plus/minus rating.

“His gap was really well,” Seth Jones said of Sebrango’s first game. “It’s always an adjustment for a defenseman coming into this system. We’re going to need his puck moving and physicality back there when his name is called.”

Following the team’s practice at Toyota Sports Performance Center in Los Angeles, I had the chance to check in with the recently acquired defenseman.

DARRAGH: Now a couple of games into being a Florida Panther, how has the adjustment been going?

SEBRANGO: It's been incredible, in all senses. Being in Florida, incredible. Being with the guys, they made it a seamless transition coming. It’s a great group of guys and I think it's been going well so far.

DARRAGH: What has stood out about the group of guys in the locker room?

SEBRANGO: Great group of guys. They won for a reason. On and off the ice they're a close group. Everybody's an incredible dude. They have been incredible to me.