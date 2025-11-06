Q&A: Sebrango checks in from LA

By Rob Darragh
FloridaPanthers.com

LOS ANGELES – Right in the mix.

Claimed off waivers by the Florida Panthers on Oct. 15, defenseman Donovan Sebrango is fitting right in with his new team.

In two games with his new squad, the 23-year-old is averaging 15:37 of ice time and has stacked up three hits, four blocked shots, and a +2 plus/minus rating.

“His gap was really well,” Seth Jones said of Sebrango’s first game. “It’s always an adjustment for a defenseman coming into this system. We’re going to need his puck moving and physicality back there when his name is called.”

Following the team’s practice at Toyota Sports Performance Center in Los Angeles, I had the chance to check in with the recently acquired defenseman.

DARRAGH: Now a couple of games into being a Florida Panther, how has the adjustment been going?

SEBRANGO: It's been incredible, in all senses. Being in Florida, incredible. Being with the guys, they made it a seamless transition coming. It’s a great group of guys and I think it's been going well so far.

DARRAGH: What has stood out about the group of guys in the locker room?

SEBRANGO: Great group of guys. They won for a reason. On and off the ice they're a close group. Everybody's an incredible dude. They have been incredible to me.

DARRAGH: Jeff Petry is nearing 1,000 games played in the NHL. What has it been like playing and learning from him?

SEBRANGO: He's a quiet leader. Just kind of getting to watch him do his thing, that's all you need to know. Gives me little tips. That's somebody you can learn a lot from. To play 1000 games in this league and not many people get to do so. Just trying to watch what he does, I'm honored to be his D-partner.

DARRAGH: It was a pretty long flight from Florida to California. How did you spend the time?

SEBRANGO: A lot of Tik Tok. Just killing time with the guys watching them play poker. I’m not a poker guy myself, but watching them lose some money, fun. It was a long one.

DARRAGH: How nice was it to have the Halloween party then a long road trip right away as a new guy on the team?

SEBRANGO: I think the Halloween party definitely was an icebreaker and kind of got to spend the night with the guys. Then going on a long road trip, getting to go out for dinners and just being around the guys. Honestly a great start and kind of what I needed to get acclimated as quickly as possible.

DARRAGH: What guys have you gotten close with so far?

SEBRANGO: I knew Cole Schwindt kind of. We lived in the same area when we played in the OHL, so I knew him coming in. Samo (Mackie Samoskevich), good guy. Honestly everybody. Everybody's been super. Swaggy (Carter Verhaeghe), incredible guy. Everybody's been good to me.

DARRAGH: What is your favorite part about Florida living so far?

SEBRANGO: The weather. I get to wear shorts every day and I've never experienced that before in my life.

