Florida Panthers Announce Military Appreciation Nights on Thursday, Nov. 13 and Tuesday, March 24

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced today that they will host two Military Appreciation Nights on Thursday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. (ET) and Tuesday, March 24 at 7 p.m. (ET) at Amerant Bank Arena.

This week, following Veteran's Day, the Nov. 13 game will begin with the Color Guard presented by the Navy Sea Cadets.

Throughout the game, fans can write letters to troops overseas at the Mission United table on Plaza Level. Additionally, fans are invited to honor veterans by writing the names of family and friends who have served on the chalkboard located outside the Amerant Vault.

The Panthers will recognize Albie Poland as their ‘Heroes Among Us’ honoree on Nov. 13. Albie is a 99-year-old WWII Veteran who served in the United States Navy from June 24, 1944, to June 2, 1946. He earned several decorations for his service, including the Pacific Theater Ribbon, American Theater Ribbon and Victory Medal. Now in its 14th season, the ‘Heroes Among Us’ program, presented by BioStem, has honored over 500 military members, including more than 125 WWII veterans, 50 Vietnam War veterans, and 20 Korean War veterans. Fans can nominate a hero or learn more by visiting FloridaPanthers.com/HeroesAmongUs.

Pantherland and FLATeamShop.com will feature exclusive military-themed Panthers merchandise, including hats, pucks, jerseys, and more. Special Military Appreciation jerseys will be available for purchase at Inside the Boards or Pantherland at Amerant Bank Arena.

The Panthers Foundation will begin selling Military Appreciation mystery-signed pucks on Nov. 12 online at FlaPanthers.givesmart.com and at Amerant Bank Arena on Nov. 13.

To purchase tickets, visit FloridaPanthers.com/ThemeNights.

The Florida Panthers are back-to-back 2024 & 2025 Stanley Cup Champions! Single game tickets are on sale now through the regular season. Please visit SeatGeek.com or FloridaPanthers.com/tickets to purchase tickets today.