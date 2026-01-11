RECAP: Panthers 3, Senators 2

OTTAWA – That was a big one.

Earning the first win of their road trip and completing a four-point swing against a division opponent, the Florida Panthers held on for a 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday night.

Improving to 23-18-3 and snapping out of a two-game skid, the Panthers now trail the Washington Capitals by just three points for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with one game in hand.

“We need ‘em,” head coach Paul Maurice said of pocketing points at this stage of the season. “The playoff push for the Florida Panthers probably started a month ago. Ottawa is in the same boat, and so is Buffalo. This is going to be scratch and claw.”

Giving the Panthers a boost, Sandis Vilmanis made his NHL debut in the win.

Over 11:48 of ice time, the 21-year-old forward recorded one takeaway and one shot.

“Just super happy,” said Vilmanis, a fifth-round draft pick (157th overall) in 2022. “That’s the way to end it – we won. I can’t be happier for my first game as a Florida Panther."

Just after their power play had expired, the Senators opened the scoring when Fabian Zetterlund sent a puck toward that net that deflected off a defender before bouncing off Sergei Bobrovsky and fluttering into the cage to make it 1-0 at 4:03 of the first period.

Evening the score for the Panthers on the power play, Evan Rodrigues took a pass from Aaron Ekblad and beat Leevi Meriläinen with a snipe from the slot to make it 1-1 at 11:34.