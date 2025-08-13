Balinskis takes Stanley Cup to home country of Latvia

Panthers defenseman visits his old ice rink, shares trophy with youth hockey players, friends, family

Uvis Balinskis has his day with the Stanley Cup

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Uvis Balinskis made his day with the Stanley Cup a personal one.

The Florida Panthers defenseman took the trophy to his home country of Latvia on Monday, where he hosted events for youth hockey players at two local rinks.

“Good feeling to have the Cup again,” Balinskis told the Panthers website. “It’s awesome.”

Balinskis started the day at Marupe Ice Rink, where he shared the Cup with local youth hockey players.

“It’s pretty cool,” Balinskis said. “The kids love it and that’s the most important thing.

“You don’t see it every day here, and I have a chance to show it to the kids so that’s pretty special.”

The second stop was to Tukums Ice Rink, a place where Balinskis grew up playing hockey. He even got to reconnect with his former youth hockey coach at the rink.

“They took really good care of me,” the 29-year-old said. “Gave me a place to stay and I was going to school here too so made a lot of friends. We’re still really close. Nice that I can bring the Cup now. This is a special place for me.”

Balinskis ended the day with a family party.

