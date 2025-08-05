Boqvist takes Stanley Cup to hometown in Sweden

Fans come out after delay, rain to celebrate championship with Panthers forward

Sommaren med Stanley

© Otto Marand, Fristående Korrespondent, NHL.com/sv

By Otto Marand
Fristående Korrespondent, NHL.com/sv

On Tuesday, Florida Panthers forward Jesper Boqvist took hockey’s most coveted trophy to the town where he grew up: Hedemora, Sweden.

A crowd gathered in the lush summer setting of Sveaparken Park, but had to wait for the visit as the Stanley Cup got held up by Swedish customs and arrived an hour and a half later than scheduled.

Despite the delay, the people of Hedemora patiently waited for their hometown hero. Children in attendance were treated to ice cream and candy while they waited. A Boqvist-signed hockey stick was also raffled off among the kids.

When Boqvist finally arrived from Arlanda Airport, carrying the trophy in his arms, the skies opened up and rain poured down on the spectators who refused to let the weather dampen the celebration.

“It’s such an incredible experience to be back home in Hedemora and to see so many people here,” said Boqvist from the stage. “I’m kind of speechless that so many showed up. It’s something very special that I’ll remember for the rest of my life. It was a shame it got delayed in customs, but it is what it is. There’s not much you can do about it.”

Among those present to honor Boqvist were representatives from his youth club, Hedemora SK, and the Dalarna Hockey Federation. The chair of the municipal council, Lennart Mangs, also extended a heartfelt thanks to the 26-year-old for serving as a role model for the youth of Hedemora.

“There is great joy and pride throughout the entire municipality for Jesper,” said Mangs. “It’s a historic and fantastic achievement to lift the Stanley Cup. He’s reached where he is today through humility, hard work, and team spirit, and that inspires us all.”

Boqvist is the fourth player from Dalarna County to win the Stanley Cup, following Anders Kallur (Ludvika, New York Islanders 1980–1983), Tomas Jonsson (Falun, New York Islanders 1982–1983), and Niklas Lidström (Avesta, Detroit Red Wings 1997, 1998, 2002, 2008).

This past season, Boqvist played 78 games with the Panthers and tallied 23 points (12 goals, 11 assists). In the playoffs, he contributed five points (2 goals, 3 assists) in 13 games during the championship run.

