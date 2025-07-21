Tkachuk locks up Stanley Cup, celebrates in St. Louis

It was part of a similar routine Tkachuk followed last year. The first stop was to St. Louis Children's Hospital.

"It always starts off at Children's Hospital," Tkachuk said. "It's always the mandatory first stop. No ifs ands or buts. You have no idea what those kids are going through. Just to brighten up their day just for a minute, if that's all it takes to make their day and then for them to call their friends and say they had their day with the Cup, that's what it's all about.”

The next stop was the Brentwood police and fire departments. Tkachuk has never shied away from showing his appreciation for civil servants.

"Coming here to the police station and the fire station, the first responders, the police and fire, that is what is so important to me," Tkachuk said. "I have so much respect for them. It's such a tough job... I love putting a smile on their faces too and then trying to make their day.”

And the officers share in that appreciation.

"It's great that he includes the officers in his awards and his accolades," said longtime Brentwood senior law enforcement analyst Thomas J. Bottini. "He knows that we appreciate what he does and that our guys are out here patrolling his neighborhood and the rest of the citizens of Brentwood and the businesses.”

Tkachuk wasn't sure if he'd have the time to get to the same spots as last year, including his high school and elementary school (Villa Duchesne) along with a favorite eatery of his (Grassi's Ristorante in Frontenac), but would do his best.

"I don't have time for everything I had last year, but definitely going to stop off at OB Clark's (Bar & Grill) sometime today," he said. "And we got the big party tonight."

Joining Tkachuk later in the day was his father Keith, a former NHL forward and two-time All-Star, along with his brother and Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk and the rest of his family and closest friends.

The Panthers forward felt like it was a dream come true to have a day with the Stanley Cup once in his lifetime when the Panthers won the title in 2024. But to get to do it again, after the Panthers repeated as champions in June?

"I'm super fortunate to be on such an unbelievable team," Tkachuk said. "But to bring the Cup back home to celebrate with friends and family is going to be incredible.

"This is kind of like the cherry on top of what an incredible year it was. That trophy is so special."