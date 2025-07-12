Panthers' names engraved on Stanley Cup again

The Florida Panthers are etched into NHL history -- again.

The names of the 2024-25 Stanley Cup champions were engraved on the trophy earlier this week.

A picture posted to social media shows 52 members of the Panthers ownership, staff and team were added to the trophy.

The names began with owner Vincent Viola and his family, followed by CEO Matt Caldwell, general manager Bill Zito and head coach Paul Maurice.

Captain Aleksander Barkov is the first of the 24 player listed, followed by his teammates in alphabetical order. Of the players named on the trophy, 14 were etched for the second straight year, with eight being first-timers: defensemen Uvis Balinskis, Seth Jones and Nate Schmidt; forwards Jesper Boqvist, A.J. Greer, Tomas Nosek and Mackie Samoskevich; and goalie Vitek Vanecek.

Forward Brad Marchand, acquired in a trade in March, and forward Nico Sturm, each got his name on for the second time. Marchand won the Cup with the Boston Bruins in 2011 and Sturn with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022. Forward Carter Verhaeghe is now a three-time member on the Cup, having also won the Cup last season and in 2020 with the Tampa Bay Lightning.