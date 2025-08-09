Barkov brings Stanley Cup back to Finland for 2nd year in row, eyes another big season

Panthers captain says team 'knows what it takes,' enjoys hometown with trophy

Barkov's day with the Stanley Cup

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

The Stanley Cup returned to Barkov City.

For a second straight year Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov was able to take the trophy home to Tampere, Finland. And, he says, the experience is very different the second time around.

"Last year was so hectic. I didn't even chance to sit down and think about what had happened. Now I have," Barkov said. "Last year there was some sort of feel-good mentality, I felt like I don’t even have the energy to practice. Now it’s totally different. No need to [force] myself to practice, I’m doing it because I want to be a better player [than] I was last season. I have a feeling all our players have already started to prepare for the upcoming season."

Barkov would know the team's temperature both on and off the ice. The two-time NHL All-Star has been the Panthers captain since 2018 and is coming off a season in which he won his third career (and second consecutive) Selke trophy as the League's top defensive forward, and the King Clancy Trophy for leadership and humanitarian contribution.

080925 FLA barkov with cup

© Varpu Sihvonen

Saturday's party was seemingly more low key than the previous one, a gathering at PadelOne Arena in Kivimiehenkatu as opposed to 15,000-seat Nokia Arena, but it was just as special, including a trip to the sauna and some home-cooked food following the fan gathering.

"Hopefully, Mom will cook something I can eat out of the Cup," Barkov joked. "I eat a lot, but I can’t cook. Grilled chicken and grilled sausages, that’s all I can do."

Barkov, like all the Panthers, are hoping to have the predicament on planning a third straight party following the 2025-26 NHL season, which drops the puck on Oct. 7.

"The more you win, the more [you] want to win again," Barkov said. "We were able to repeat, and now, our team [is] almost the same. Why wouldn’t we be able to repeat again? We know what it takes.”

-- NHL.com/fi Senior Independent Correspondent Varpu Sihvonen contributed to this report

