Panthers forward Greer uses day with Stanley Cup for charitable causes

If you are going to get a hero's welcome, might as well act the part. And that's exactly what Florida Panthers forward A.J. Greer is doing on Sunday.

The member of the Staley Cup champion Florida Panthers is getting a full-fledged parade in his hometown of Joliette, Quebec, complete with the famous trophy and thousands of fans in attendance.

While there, Greer is giving fans a chance to get their picture with the Cup for a charitable donation to Clemente House, a non-profit benefitting families with disabilities. The first 100 fans will also have Greer in the photo as well.

"It's been amazing. It's life-changing for myself and my family," Greer told NHL.com about the experience of winning the Stanley Cup, the pinnacle of an NHL journey that has spanned a decade with five different teams. "To share this moment with everyone is special."

The day started with a special photo shared by Greer's wife, Taylore, on social media. She posted a special shot of A.J. and the couple's son, Jack, with the Greatest Trophy in All of Sports.

Greer also plans on three days of hockey clinics for youth players from his hometown at the low cost of just $25, with all proceeds benefitting Maison Oxygene de Quebec, an organization that helps fathers and children in need with accommodation, accompaniment and community support.

The camp, Greer said, sold out in 15 minutes.

While for some members of the Panthers, the back-to-back Cup champions, their summer day with the Cup might be old hat, for Greer, the excitement of the day won't wear off for some time.

"It's going to be surreal, seeing the people come out and enjoy the day," Greer told NHL.com ahead of the event. "I'm the only guy on the (Panthers) from Quebec, so I had to bring it home."