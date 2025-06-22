Tennis star Navratilova celebrates Stanley Cup with Panthers

The first time was a coincidence, the second one a planned party.

On Thursday, the Florida Panthers invited tennis legend Martina Navratilova to party with the Stanley Cup, the second year in a row that Navratilova joined the team’s celebrations.

Last season, the 18-time Grand Slam champion happened to be at the same restaurant as the Panthers after they won the first of their back-to-back championships. There, the hockey champions gave the tennis champion a chance to take a sip out of the Cup.

This year, Navratilova was on the invite list to join the team.