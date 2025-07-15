Luongo celebrates Stanley Cup with viral Labubu plush toys

The former NHL goalie and Hockey Hall of Famer who now serves as special advisor to the general manager for the Florida Panthers put four of the dolls into the Cup for the celebratory photo that he then posted on social media.

In the background of the picture are photos of his playing days in between the pipes for the Panthers.

Last season, the Panthers beat the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final to earn their second consecutive championship. Luongo was part of the front office for both of the team’s championships.

Was Luongo the first to put Labubus in the Cup? We’d have to check the records on that one.