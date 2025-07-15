Luongo celebrates Stanley Cup with viral Labubu plush toys

Hockey Hall of Famer spends day with trophy, popular dolls, after second consecutive championship

Luongo with Cup

© Roberto Luongo

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

It’s the summer of Labubus and Roberto Luongo, apparently.

Luongo had his day with the Stanley Cup on Monday and spent it with the viral plush toys that have found their way all over the place (and now in the Cup) this summer.

The former NHL goalie and Hockey Hall of Famer who now serves as special advisor to the general manager for the Florida Panthers put four of the dolls into the Cup for the celebratory photo that he then posted on social media.

In the background of the picture are photos of his playing days in between the pipes for the Panthers.

Last season, the Panthers beat the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final to earn their second consecutive championship. Luongo was part of the front office for both of the team’s championships.

Was Luongo the first to put Labubus in the Cup? We’d have to check the records on that one.

