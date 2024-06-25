Ekblad relishes Stanley Cup championship in 10th season with Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Aaron Ekblad relished every moment from Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday, from the ride to the rink to the 2-1 victory against the Edmonton Oilers.

The win, Florida's first Stanley Cup championship, was the culmination of a long journey for the 28-year-old defenseman, one that started as the No. 1 pick in the 2014 NHL Draft.

“Obviously we’ve turned it around. It wasn’t much to look at the first few years,” Ekblad said between hugs and pictures on the ice postgame. “With the ownership, who obviously spent the money to do it, it’s a destination and people want to be here.”

Part of the reason is also to play with Ekblad, who Florida general manger Bill Zito called a cornerstone of the franchise. Ekblad just completed his 10th season with the Panthers.

“[Ekblad] and [Aleksander Barkov], those are the real guys. They’re the ones who really built this because they stayed with it and they care. They’re Panthers and they’re so proud,” said Zito, who fought back tears. “What they went through, they stuck to it. They believed in the community.

"[Ekblad] has his on-ice presence and his off-ice presence where he leads and cares about his teammates. He’s a barbecue guy. I can’t say enough about the calming influence he has on the group.”