Maurice ends long wait to lift Stanley Cup, wins 1st championship with Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. – Paul Maurice had been waiting to get his hands on the Stanley Cup for a long time, so when it finally came to him, the Florida Panthers coach had something he needed to say.

“I had a little conversation with it before I lifted it,” Maurice said after the Panthers' 2-1 championship-clinching victory against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday. “Because I’ve been chasing it for a while, and I didn’t think it was very kind of it to run so hard. And then I just wanted to feel it. And then the stuff I said after was all profanity.

“But for me, when I opened my eyes, the entire team’s there smiling at me.”

The Panthers players understood well what the moment meant to Maurice. He’d been trying to win the Cup since becoming the second-youngest coach in NHL history when he took over the Hartford Whalers in 1995 at age 28.

Now 57, the native of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, has coached in 1,985 NHL games -- 1,848 in the regular season and 137 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs -- which is the most by a coach in NHL history before winning the Cup.

Only Scotty Bowman has coached in more regular-season games with 2,141. Bowman has won the Stanley Cup an NHL-record nine times. Now, Maurice has his first championship.

“He deserves it,” Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov said. “He’s done an unbelievable job with us making us ready for this and we finally did it.”