Kulikov plays role as unlikely hero for Panthers in Game 7

SUNRISE, Fla. -- For Dmitry Kulikov, it's likely the biggest secondary assist of his career.

At 14:59 of the second period in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, the Florida Panthers defenseman was there to clear away the loose puck, which was in front of a partially open net after goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky stopped a shot from Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele.

“Oh, it happened so fast,” Kulikov said. “The puck just came out in front. I mean, I was looking at it, I got pushed from behind (by Oilers forward Dylan Holloway) and I just cleared it out.”

It was a pivotal play that became all the more so just 12 seconds later, when Panthers forward Sam Reinhart scored what would be the Cup-clinching goal in Florida’s 2-1 win against Edmonton at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday. The assist was Kulikov's second point in 24 games this postseason for the Panthers, who won the Cup for the first time in their history.

“We knew we just need to battle somehow to find a way to win the game, and 'Kuly' made an unbelievable play,” Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov said. “A lot of guys blocked shots at the end and here we are.”

Not bad timing for Kulikov at all.

“Yeah, crazy, crazy play,” said forward Carter Verhaeghe, who got the loose puck that Kulikov cleared. “For him to do that, huge block, I mean, we had so many guys with huge blocks. It feels amazing.”