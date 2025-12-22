Florida Panthers to Honor Brad Marchand’s 1,000th Point in Pregame Ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 30 against the Montreal Canadiens

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced today that the club will honor forward Brad Marchand’s 1,000th point in a pregame ceremony at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 30 prior to Florida’s 7 p.m. ET matchup against the Montreal Canadiens. Marchand registered his 1,000th NHL regular season point with two assists in Florida’s 6-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday, Nov. 13.

Marchand, 37, became the 102nd skater in NHL history to reach 1,000 points, and 12th active skater to achieve the milestone. He is the first player in franchise history to earn their 1,000th NHL point while a member of the Florida Panthers, and the fifth skater born in Nova Scotia to reach 1,000 points joining Sidney Crosby, Al MacInnis, Bobby Smith and Nathan MacKinnon.

