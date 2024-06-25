How Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers were built

The Florida Panthers won the Stanley Cup with a 2-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday.

It was their first title in their 30-season history.

The Panthers entered the Stanley Cup Playoffs as the No. 1 seed from the Atlantic Division and defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games in the first round and the Boston Bruins in six games in the second round before defeating the New York Rangers in six games to advance to the Cup Final.

Florida was defeated by the Vegas Golden Knights in five games in the 2023 Cup Final.

Prior to these playoffs, only two players on the Panthers had won the Stanley Cup; forwards Vladimir Tarasenko with the St. Louis Blues in 2019, and Carter Verhaeghe with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020.

Of the 22 players to play at least one postseason game, 10 were signed in free agency, eight were acquired via trade, three were selected by Florida in the NHL Draft, and one was claimed on waivers.

Here's how the roster of the Stanley Cup champion Panthers was built, with background on the coaching staff and general manager:

FORWARDS

Aleksander Barkov, C: Selected in the first round (No. 2) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Barkov had 80 points (23 goals, 57 assists) in 80 regular-season games and had 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists) in 24 playoff games. He won the Selke Trophy, awarded to the top defensive forward in the NHL, this season.

Sam Bennett, C: Acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames on April 21, 2021, with a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft for forward prospect Emil Heineman and a second-round pick in 2022, Bennett had 41 points (20 goals, 21 assists) in 69 regular-season games and had 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 24 playoff games.

Nick Cousins, C: Signed as a free agent on July 13, 2022, Cousins had 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 69 regular-season games and had one assist in 12 playoff games.

Ryan Lomberg, LW: Signed as a free agent on Oct. 9, 2020, Lomberg had seven points (five goals, two assists) in 75 regular-season games and had no points in eight playoff games.

Steven Lorentz, C: Acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on July 1, 2023, along with a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft for forward Anthony Duclair, Lorentz had three points (one goal, two assists) in 38 regular-season games and had three points (two goals, one assist) in 16 playoff games.

Anton Lundell, C: Selected in the first round (No. 12) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Lundell had 35 points (13 goals, 22 assists) in 78 regular-season games and had 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) in 24 playoff games.

Eetu Luostarinen, C: Acquired in a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes on Feb. 23, 2020, with defenseman Chase Priskie and forwards Erik Haula and Lucas Wallmark for forward Vincent Trocheck, Luostarinen had 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 82 regular-season games and had eight points (two goals, six assists) in 24 playoff games.