How Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers were built

Roster shaped by drafting Barkov, Ekblad, signing Bobrovsky, trading for Tkachuk

By David Satriano
@davidsatriano NHL.com Staff Writer

The Florida Panthers won the Stanley Cup with a 2-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday.

It was their first title in their 30-season history.

The Panthers entered the Stanley Cup Playoffs as the No. 1 seed from the Atlantic Division and defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games in the first round and the Boston Bruins in six games in the second round before defeating the New York Rangers in six games to advance to the Cup Final.

Florida was defeated by the Vegas Golden Knights in five games in the 2023 Cup Final.

Prior to these playoffs, only two players on the Panthers had won the Stanley Cup; forwards Vladimir Tarasenko with the St. Louis Blues in 2019, and Carter Verhaeghe with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020.

Of the 22 players to play at least one postseason game, 10 were signed in free agency, eight were acquired via trade, three were selected by Florida in the NHL Draft, and one was claimed on waivers.

Here's how the roster of the Stanley Cup champion Panthers was built, with background on the coaching staff and general manager:

FORWARDS

Aleksander Barkov, C: Selected in the first round (No. 2) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Barkov had 80 points (23 goals, 57 assists) in 80 regular-season games and had 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists) in 24 playoff games. He won the Selke Trophy, awarded to the top defensive forward in the NHL, this season.

Sam Bennett, C: Acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames on April 21, 2021, with a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft for forward prospect Emil Heineman and a second-round pick in 2022, Bennett had 41 points (20 goals, 21 assists) in 69 regular-season games and had 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 24 playoff games.

Nick Cousins, C: Signed as a free agent on July 13, 2022, Cousins had 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 69 regular-season games and had one assist in 12 playoff games.

Ryan Lomberg, LW: Signed as a free agent on Oct. 9, 2020, Lomberg had seven points (five goals, two assists) in 75 regular-season games and had no points in eight playoff games.

Steven Lorentz, C: Acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on July 1, 2023, along with a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft for forward Anthony Duclair, Lorentz had three points (one goal, two assists) in 38 regular-season games and had three points (two goals, one assist) in 16 playoff games.

Anton Lundell, C: Selected in the first round (No. 12) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Lundell had 35 points (13 goals, 22 assists) in 78 regular-season games and had 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) in 24 playoff games.

Eetu Luostarinen, C: Acquired in a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes on Feb. 23, 2020, with defenseman Chase Priskie and forwards Erik Haula and Lucas Wallmark for forward Vincent Trocheck, Luostarinen had 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 82 regular-season games and had eight points (two goals, six assists) in 24 playoff games.

Kyle Okposo, RW: Acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres on March 8 for defenseman prospect Calle Sjalin and a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, Okposo had no points in six regular-season games with the Panthers and had two assists in 17 playoff games.

Sam Reinhart, C: Acquired in a trade with the Sabres on July 24, 2021, for goalie Devon Levi and a first-round pick in the 2022 draft, Reinhart set NHL career highs in goals (57) and points (94) in 82 regular-season games. He had 16 points (10 goals, six assists) in 24 playoff games.

Evan Rodrigues, C: Signed as a free agent on July 2, 2023, Rodrigues had 39 points (12 goals, 27 assists) in 80 regular-season games and had 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 24 playoff games.

Kevin Stenlund, C: Signed as a free agent on July 1, 2023, Stenlund had 15 points (11 goals, four assists) in 81 regular-season games and had one assist in 24 playoff games.

Vladimir Tarasenko, RW: Acquired in a trade with the Ottawa Senators on March 6 for a fourth-round pick in the 2024 draft and a third-round pick in 2025, Tarasenko had 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 19 regular-season games with the Panthers and had nine points (five goals, four assists) in 24 playoff games.

Matthew Tkachuk, LW: Acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames on July 22, 2022, along with a 2025 fourth-round draft pick for forwards Jonathan Huberdeau and Cole Schwindt, defenseman MacKenzie Weegar and a first-round pick in the 2025 draft, Tkachuk had had 88 points (26 goals, 62 assists) in 80 regular-season games and had 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) in 24 playoff games.

Carter Verhaeghe, C: Signed as a free agent on Oct. 9, 2020, Verhaeghe had 72 points (34 goals, 38 assists) in 76 regular-season games and had 21 points (11 goals, 10 assists) in 24 playoff games.

DEFENSEMEN

Aaron Ekblad: Selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, Ekblad had 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) in 51 regular-season games and had six points (one goal, five assists) in 24 playoff games.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson: Signed as a free agent on July 1, 2023, Ekman-Larsson had 32 points (nine goals, 23 assists) in 80 regular-season games and had six points (two goals, four assists) in 24 playoff games.

Gustav Forsling: Claimed on waivers from the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 9, 2021, had 39 points (10 goals, 29 assists) in 79 regular-season games and had 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 24 playoff games.

Dmitry Kulikov: Signed as a free agent on July 1, 2023, Kulikov had 20 points (one goal, 19 assists) in 76 regular-season games and had two assists in 24 playoff games.

Niko Mikkola: Signed as a free agent on July 1, 2023, Mikkola had 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) in 82 regular-season games and led the Panthers with 198 hits and 124 blocked shots. He had four points (two goals, two assists) in 24 playoff games.

Brandon Montour: Acquired in a trade with the Sabres on April 10, 2021, for a third-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, Montour had 33 points (eight goals, 25 assists) in 66 regular-season games and had 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 21 playoff games.

GOALIES

Sergei Bobrovsky: Signed as a free agent on July 1, 2019, Bobrovsky was 36-17-4 with a 2.37 goals-against average, .915 save percentage and six shutouts in 58 regular-season games and is a finalist for the Vezina Trophy as the best goalie in the NHL. He was 16-8 with a 2.32 GAA and .906 save percentage in 24 playoff games.

Anthony Stolarz: Signed as a free agent on July 1, 2023, Stolarz was 16-7-2 and led the NHL in goals-against average (2.03) and save percentage (.925) during the regular season (minimum 25 games). He made 16 saves in relief in Game 4 of the Cup Final against the Oilers, his only appearance in the playoffs.

COACHING STAFF

Paul Maurice, coach: Hired on June 22, 2022, Maurice previously coached the Winnipeg Jets for nine seasons from 2013 until leaving the bench 28 games into the 2021-22 season. He also was coach of the Carolina Hurricanes (1995-2004, 2008-12) and the Toronto Maple Leafs (2006-08). Maurice ranks second in NHL history in games coached (1,849) and is fourth in wins (869).

Myles Fee, assistant: Hired on Aug. 10, 2022, Lee spent the prior three seasons as video coach of the Sabres (2019-22).

Jamie Kompon, assistant: Hired on Aug. 10, 2022, Kompon previously served as an assistant under Maurice with the Jets from 2016-22.

Sylvain Lefebvre, assistant: Hired on Aug. 10, 2022, Lefebvre previously spent three seasons as an assistant with San Diego of the American Hockey League from 2019-22.

Tuomo Ruutu, assistant: Hired on June 29, 2021, Ruutu previously was assistant director of player development for the New York Rangers from 2019-21.

Robb Tallas, goaltending coach: Hired prior to the 2009-10 season, Tallas has coached and trained goalies, including Hockey Hall of Famer Roberto Luongo, Tomas Vokoun and Jose Theodore.

GENERAL MANAGER

Bill Zito: Hired on Sept. 2, 2020, replacing Dale Tallon, Zito has guided the Panthers to the postseason in each of his four seasons with them, including a team-high 58 wins and 122 points in 2021-22 to win the Presidents' Trophy as the team with the best regular-season record. He has been named a Jim Gregory GM of the Year finalist three times in the past four seasons, including this one. Zito previously served as assistant GM of the Columbus Blue Jackets from 2013-19 and vice president of hockey operations from 2019-20.

