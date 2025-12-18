Panthers hitting their stride with Winter Classic 2 weeks away

SUNRISE, Fla. -- After the Florida Panthers’ 3-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday, a camera crew filmed in the dressing room, gathering footage for “Road to the Discover NHL Winter Classic presented by Enterprise.”

Sports is a reality show. You can’t script it. Each season is a different story, and the one unfolding with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions is getting good.

The Panthers faced early adversity and were last in the Eastern Conference as recently as Dec. 3. But now they’re 6-1-1 in their past eight games and one point behind the New Jersey Devils, who hold the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the East.

The surge comes as the Panthers are about to play the first NHL outdoor game in the Sunshine State. They will host the New York Rangers in the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic at loanDepot park in Miami on Jan. 2 (8 p.m. ET; HBO Max, truTV, TNT, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS).

“It gives us a ton of confidence,” Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe said. “I think it took us a while to get our footing a little bit. Now we know how we want to play every night a little bit. Every year’s different.”

There is a reason no NHL team has won the Stanley Cup three years in a row since the New York Islanders won four straight championships from 1980-83. It’s hard, especially with the NHL salary cap, which the League introduced in 2005-06. So much can go wrong. So much has to go right.