Florida Panthers Announce Multi-Year Renewal with AutoNation

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced today a multi-year partnership renewal with AutoNation as ‘The Official Automotive Retailer’ of the club. AutoNation will remain the road jersey patch partner of the Panthers and together will introduce a new sustainability community program in Broward County Public Schools.

AutoNation will continue to have their logo displayed on the team’s white road jerseys throughout the 2025-26 hockey season. In 2022, the Panthers were the first NHL team to announce a sponsor exclusively for its road jerseys and the 12th NHL team to announce a deal under the NHL’s jersey patch advertising program.

“We’re proud to renew our partnership with AutoNation and our shared commitment to supporting the South Florida community,” said VP of Corporate Partnerships Joshua Korlin.

New to the partnership, AutoNation will work with the Panthers to identify five schools per year over three years to install sustainable water fountains at each and provide co-branded reuseable water bottles for students to use throughout the year reflecting both organizations commitment to long-term sustainability.

“The Florida Panthers have been an incredible partner, and this renewal further strengthens our shared commitment to give back to the community,” said Marilité Vazquez-Gonzalez, Senior Director, Sponsorships & Co-op at AutoNation. “For AutoNation, headquartered in South Florida, this partnership is especially meaningful as it draws on the excitement of a two-time Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers team to uplift programs that inspire environmental stewardship and create lasting impact in the community we call home.”

Additionally, AutoNation is the presenting partner of ‘Women’s Empowerment Night’ at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday, March 10. EmpoweHER T-Shirts will be included in the group night ticket package with the proceeds benefiting women and girl's empowerment programs. For more information, please visit FloridaPanthers.com.

