Oilers reflect on 'devastating' loss in Game 7 as comeback bid falls short

SUNRISE, Fla. -- The jubilant lyrics of “Feel This Moment” by Pitbull and Christina Aguilera could be heard in and around the Edmonton Oilers dressing room just 15 minutes after Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final had ended.

But it wasn’t Edmonton celebrating. No, the noise was coming from the blaring sound system of Amerant Bank Arena, where the Florida Panthers were celebrating a 2-1 win on Monday that brought them the first championship in their history and ended what had been a gutsy effort by the Oilers.

“It’s devastating,” Oilers forward Zach Hyman said, the music still playing in the background. “You go through an entire year, the 25 games in the playoffs and you just battle through everything and you get the closest you can ever come.

“I mean, you’re one goal away from sending it to overtime. It’s heartbreaking.”

What had to hurt even more for Edmonton was the fact that it forced Game 7 after losing the first three games of the Final. And then, trailing 2-1 in the third period, it threw everything it had at Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky only to come up one goal short, one game short of its ultimate goal.

“It hurts. It’s more painful but I definitely would not have wanted to lose in four games,” coach Kris Knoblauch said. “I liked how our team responded and pushed. We were so close. We lost to a good team.”

The loss capped a season that saw Edmonton take plenty of hits only to get up off the mat again, again and again.

The Oilers making the Stanley Cup Final, let alone the postseason, seemed a long shot in November, when they stumbled out to a 2-9-1 start.

But on Nov. 12, coach Jay Woodcroft was fired and replaced by Knoblauch. The Oilers went 47-18-5 the rest of the way, the best record in the NHL over that period. That run included an eight-game winning streak and a franchise-record 16-game win streak.

They trailed the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 in the Western Conference Second Round but rallied to win in seven games. They trailed the Dallas Stars 2-1 in the Western Conference Final only to win the next four. In the Cup Final, they lost the first three games but forced Game 7 with three straight wins.

But with a chance to cap the greatest comeback in the NHL since 1942, they fell one game short.

“Just the resilience of the group. We went through a lot of ups and downs and came that close,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid said. “I’m really proud, proud of the way we fought all year. We were behind the 8-ball almost immediately and fought an uphill climb for months and months and months and it [stinks].”