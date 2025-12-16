Florida Panthers Announce ‘Winter Classic Jersey Nights’ on Jan. 4 & Feb. 4, 2026

Cats to wear Winter Classic jerseys at Amerant Bank Arena for Jan. 4 & Feb. 4 home games

WCNights_SOCIAL_16x9
By Florida Panthers PR
FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced today their ‘Winter Classic Jersey Nights’ on Sunday, Jan. 4 vs. Colorado at 5 p.m. (ET) and Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026 vs. Boston at 7 p.m. (ET).

The Cats will wear the historic Winter Classic jerseys on both home game nights at Amerant Bank Arena following the NHL Winter Classic on Jan. 2 at loanDepot park.

Fans can purchase single game tickets for either game at SeatGeek.com.

The Panthers NHL Winter Classic uniform pays homage to Florida’s hockey history and local military ties. The jersey features a vintage take on the original “leaping panther” crest, executed with felt and chain stitching that evoke hockey’s traditional craftsmanship. The same craftsmanship is apparent in the shoulder patch of the jersey. The jersey's design, which includes decorative stitching with chevrons, is inspired in part by South Florida's military heritage. Lastly, the jersey’s rear hem loop features the silhouette of the Panthers' rat, honoring the team’s beloved and long-standing tradition of throwing rats onto the ice after home victories.

Additionally, Winter Classic jerseys and merchandise including team apparel, headwear and more is available online at FlaTeamShop.com and in store at Pantherland at Baptist Health IcePlex (Monday - Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and Amerant Bank Arena (game nights only).

Fans are encouraged to visit the 2026 Discover Winter Classic Fan Guide for full gameday information including event maps, FAQs, parking and more. Limited tickets still remain for the Winter Classic and can be purchased here.

The Florida Panthers are back-to-back 2024 & 2025 Stanley Cup Champions! Single game tickets are on sale now through the regular season. Please visit SeatGeek.com or FloridaPanthers.com/tickets  to purchase tickets today.

