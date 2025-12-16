Florida Panthers Announce ‘Winter Classic Jersey Nights’ on Jan. 4 & Feb. 4, 2026

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced today their ‘Winter Classic Jersey Nights’ on Sunday, Jan. 4 vs. Colorado at 5 p.m. (ET) and Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026 vs. Boston at 7 p.m. (ET).

The Cats will wear the historic Winter Classic jerseys on both home game nights at Amerant Bank Arena following the NHL Winter Classic on Jan. 2 at loanDepot park.

The Panthers NHL Winter Classic uniform pays homage to Florida’s hockey history and local military ties. The jersey features a vintage take on the original “leaping panther” crest, executed with felt and chain stitching that evoke hockey’s traditional craftsmanship. The same craftsmanship is apparent in the shoulder patch of the jersey. The jersey's design, which includes decorative stitching with chevrons, is inspired in part by South Florida's military heritage. Lastly, the jersey’s rear hem loop features the silhouette of the Panthers' rat, honoring the team’s beloved and long-standing tradition of throwing rats onto the ice after home victories.

