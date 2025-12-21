RECAP: Blues 6, Panthers 2

SUNRISE, Fla. – On the second half of a back-to-back and near the end of a grinding stretch of games, the Florida Panthers saw their four-game winning streak snapped with a 6-2 loss to the St. Louis Blue at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

With the loss, Florida now sits at 19-14-2.

“We went flat out as hard as we could as long as we could,” said head coach Paul Maurice, referencing the team’s jam-packed schedule. “The first two power plays were good, but other than that there wasn’t part of our game we could excel at. Won’t watch it again.”

Coming up with a big save less than three minutes into the first period, Daniil Tarasov denied Blues forward Robby Fabbri on a point-blank shot from the slot.

Opening the scoring for St. Louis, Jake Neighbours went to the top of the crease and tipped in a point shot from Cam Fowler to make it 1-0 at 9:49 of the first period.

Doubling the lead for the Blues in the second period, Jonatan Berggren buried a blistering one-timer from the left circle on the power play to make it 2-0 at 1:55.

Making an incredible effort, Tarasov slide from right to left in the blink of an eye to grab the shot, but officials deemed the puck crossed the goal line in his glove.

Not long after that, Tarasov denied Berggren on a breakaway.

Cutting the deficit in half for the Panthers, Jesper Boqvist fired a shot on net from the right circle that caught a piece of A.J. Greer and sailed past Blues goaltender Joel Hofer to make it 2-1 at 7:35.

St. Louis challenged for goaltender interference, but the score was upheld.