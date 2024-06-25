Verhaeghe among top performers for Panthers in Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final

Honor roll

Carter Verhaeghe (Florida Panthers): The forward was in one of the biggest funks of his career. After scoring in Game 1, Verhaeghe went five games without a goal and four without an assist and was minus-11 in his past four games. That all changed in Game 7. He scored the game-opening goal in the first period with a perfect tip and then was the key cog in a rush goal by linemate Sam Reinhart to make it 2-1 in the second period. Since 2021, Verhaeghe has scored 26 goals in the postseason and 14 have put the Panthers ahead.

Mattias Janmark (Edmonton Oilers): The third-line forward has been a menace. He had a short-handed goal in Game 4 and set up a goal in Game 6. He was plus-5 during Edmonton’s three-game winning streak to claw back in the series. It continued Monday when he scored Edmonton’s goal in the first period, on a stretch pass from defenseman Cody Ceci. His goal came 2:17 after Florida had taken a 1-0 lead.

Niko Mikkola (Florida Panthers): The second-pair defenseman was one of the most notable players on the ice, using his speed and aggressiveness to wreak havoc in the offensive zone and break up plays in the defensive zone. He played 17:25, had two shots and four shot attempts. He had three hits and two blocked shots, including a huge one in the third period while Florida nursed a 2-1 lead.

Stuart Skinner (Edmonton Oilers): The goalie did everything he could to bring it home for the Oilers. He allowed two goals Monday and only seven after his team fell behind 3-0 in the series. He made 19 saves in Game 7.

Aleksander Barkov (Florida Panthers): Forget the numbers, not that they were bad. It was all about how Barkov’s game looked in the biggest game of his career. With last change, the Panthers wanted to get their captain against the Connor McDavid line whenever possible. And Barkov won what might have been the most important battle of the game. McDavid, who was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP, had two shots and six attempts on Monday, but was rarely dangerous. After scoring eight points in Games 4 and 5, he was held without a point in each of the final two games. Leon Draisaitl spent the majority of the game on McDavid’s line and had no shots in Game 7 and three attempts.