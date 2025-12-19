Panthers earn two spots on USA Today’s top NHL trades since 2000

Over the past few seasons, the Florida Panthers have dominated the headlines.

For good reason, of course.

Since the arrival of general manager and president of hockey operations Bill Zito in September of 2020, the team’s deep and diverse front office has been fearless in its willingness to take seismic swings in the trade market in order to build a contender.

Far more often than not, those swings have resulted in home runs.

Helping the Panthers capture back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2024 and 2025, three of the team’s top five point producers over the course of those two runs were acquired via trade, including 2025 Conn Smythe Trophy winner Sam Bennett and playoff hero Sam Reinhart.

But in an article released on Friday from USA Today, two stunning moves in particular from Zito and the Panthers managed to crack the publication's rankings of top trades from 2000.

Coming in at No. 4, the acquisition of Brad Marchand.

Dropping a bomb just before the trade deadline came and went on March 7, the Panthers plucked the future Hall of Famer from the Boston Bruins in exchange for a conditional 2027 second-round pick, which was later upgraded to a first-round pick in either 2027 or 2028.

“Florida probably would not have repeated without Marchand,” the article states.

Finding a home alongside Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen on the third line, Marchand registered 20 points (10G, 10A) and a +17 plus/minus rating over 23 playoff games. Coming up in the clutch, three of those 10 goals were game-winners, including two in overtime.

Following the Cup run, he inked a six-year extension with Florida.

To no one’s surprise, the top spot on USA Today’s rankings also belonged to the Panthers.

Coming in at No. 1, the blockbuster trade for Matthew Tkachuk

Sending shockwaves throughout the NHL on July 22, 2022, the Panthers acquired Tkachuk from the Calgary Flames in exchange for forward Jonathan Huberdeau, defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, prospect Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick.

Since then, Schwindt has returned to Florida after being claimed off waivers this season.

“Tkachuk has been the best player in the deal,” the article states. “His physical presence changed the Panthers into a contender.”

Overall, it’s hard to argue any trade has seen more immediate success.

In all three seasons since Tkachuk’s arrival, the Panthers have made the Stanley Cup Final.

Twice, they’ve won the Stanley Cup.

Even though he’s had to battle through injuries at times, Tkachuk has still led the Panthers in scoring in the playoffs since his arrival, notching 69 points (25G 44A) in 67 games. In the regular season, he’s been even more productive, with 254 points (88G, 166A) in 211 games.

Although it takes an army to win, the trade for Tkachuk sparked Florida’s ascension.

To view USA Today’s entire rankings, click HERE.