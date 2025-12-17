Panthers ‘don’t know’ if Tkachuk will play in Winter Classic

Forward’s status for outdoor game on Jan. 2 remains uncertain, has yet to make season debut

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
@cotsonika NHL.com Columnist

MIAMI -- Will Matthew Tkachuk play for the Florida Panthers in the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic?

“I don’t know,” Florida general manager Bill Zito said Wednesday.

Tkachuk hasn’t played this season because of a lower-body injury but is nearing his projected return date. Zito said the 28-year-old forward is skating but hasn’t with the team yet.

The Panthers (17-13-2) have seven games before they host the New York Rangers in the Winter Classic at loanDepot park on Jan. 2 (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS).

“The prognosis is the same that I said at the beginning of the season,” Zito said at the stadium while workers began preparations for the event. “They told me around Christmas, so I don’t know what that means. He’ll play when he’s ready.”

Tkachuk is a key member of the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, who will play their first outdoor game and host the first NHL outdoor game in Florida. He had 57 points (22 goals, 35 assists) in 52 regular-season games and 23 points (eight goals, 15 assists) in 23 Stanley Cup Playoff games last season.

He is featured on the second episode of “Road to the Discover NHL Winter Classic presented by Enterprise,” which premieres in the United States on Wednesday (6:30 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, HBO MAX). Fans in Canada can watch it Saturday (6 p.m. ET; SN).

The episode shows Tkachuk at home producing a podcast with his brother, Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk.

“One of my favorite parts of watching the Winter Classic growing up, one of the reasons why I actually wanted to become an NHLer, was because of this show, because of the ‘Road to the Winter Classic,’” he said on “Wingmen with Matthew and Brady Tkachuk.”

The brothers attended the Winter Classic on Jan. 1, 2010, when the Boston Bruins defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 in overtime at Fenway Park. Matthew was 13, and Brady was 12.

It was 35 degrees Fahrenheit at face-off.

“Freezing cold,” Matthew said.

They had hand warmers under their gloves.

“We never grew up playing outside, so it was just such a cool atmosphere to be a part of,” Matthew said. “I know I’m not going to be playing in the same atmosphere now. This will be a little different weather wise. But for our team, it’s still going to be really special.

“And I think this Winter Classic experience -- whether I’m playing or not, get that out there. Nothing’s, uh … don’t know exactly the date or game I’ll be back. But playing or not, it’s just the whole experience of having the family down here, having just tons of people around. It’s just going to be so great for hockey here in Florida, so I’m so jacked up.”

