McDavid wins Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in Oilers loss to Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Connor McDavid was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Monday.

McDavid was voted the winner despite the Edmonton Oilers losing to the Florida Panthers 2-1 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena.

He’s the sixth player to win the Conn Smythe while playing for the losing team and the first since goaltender Jean-Sebastien Giguere for the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim in 2003. Anaheim lost in the Cup Final to the New Jersey Devils in seven games.

McDavid is the first Oilers player to win the award since goaltender Bill Ranford in 1990.

The Oilers captain led the playoffs with 42 points (eight goals, 34 assists) in 25 games, the fourth-most in a single postseason. Wayne Gretzky holds the record of 47 points (17 goals, 30 assists) in 18 games for Edmonton in 1985.

McDavid had four points (two goals, two assists) in the Oilers’ 5-3 victory in Game 5 after having four points (one goal, three assists) in their 8-1 win in Game 4, becoming the first player in NHL history to have two straight four-point performances in the Cup Final.

The Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings in five games in the Western Conference First Round, the Vancouver Canucks in seven games in the second round, and the Dallas Stars in six games in the conference final. This was their first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 2006, when they lost to the Carolina Hurricanes in seven games.

McDavid is a finalist for the Hart Trophy, which is awarded to the most valuable player of the regular season. He won that award last season, as well as in 2020-21 and 2016-17.

McDavid had 132 points (32 goals, 100 assists) in 76 regular-season games, third in the NHL behind Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov (144 points; 44 goals, 100 assists) and Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (140 points; 51 goals, 89 assists). Kucherov and MacKinnon are the other Hart finalists.