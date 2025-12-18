RECAP: Panthers 3, Kings 2

Benefitting from one of the luckiest bounces you’ll ever see, the Kings got their deficit back to just one goal when a clearing attempt from Gustav Forsling went off Los Angeles forward Kevin Fiala and straight past Tarasov into the back of Florida’s net to make it 3-2 at 4:48.

“It doesn’t matter,” Tarasov chuckled when asked about the odd goal. “A bad bounce.”

With under five minutes left, Tarasov shut down Moore on a breakaway once again.

“Just trying to be calm,” said Tarasov, who finished with 27 saves to earn his second win in his last three starts. “Not a lot of shots at the beginning of the game. There was more focus on every shot. Guys did an awesome. They denied a lot, the point and slot shots. Just be really focused. If something happens, just be there. Really happy to get this huge win for us.”

With 3:05 remaining in regulation, the Kings earned a power play, which later turned into a threatening 6-on-4 advantage with 2:15 left when they pulled Forsberg for the extra attacker.

But, as it has been so often in recent weeks, the Panthers came through on the penalty kill.

Holding on to pick up two huge points, Florida has gone 6-1-1 in its last eight games.

“It gives us a ton of confidence,” Verhaeghe said. “I think it took us a while to get our footing a little bit. Now we know how we want to play every night a little bit. Every year’s different.”

THEY SAID IT

“We’ve got a whole bunch of guys scoring now that weren’t at the start [of the season]. We’re getting to three and four goals a night here. That puts us at 12 in our last three games, and we haven’t given up more than two [in those games].” – Paul Maurice

“He’s (Daniil Tarasov) been awesome. He’s such a good goalie. In practice, at the start of year I could score on him. Now, I can’t score on him anymore. Yeah, he’s so good.” – Carter Verhaeghe

CATS STATS

- Carter Verhaeghe ranks fourth in the NHL in goals scored since Dec. 1 with seven.

- Sam Bennett won a team-high 10 faceoffs.

- Every Panthers defenseman blocked at least one shot.

- Daniil Tarasov saved 1.96 goals above expected, per NaturalStatTrick.com.

- Florida’s 13 points in December are tied for the most in the NHL.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The Panthers will look to keep the good times rolling when they host Friday the Carolina Hurricanes at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.

