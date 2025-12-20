Samoskevich listed as day to day with lower-body injury

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers will take the ice without Mackie Samoskevich when they host the St. Louis Blues at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

During his pregame media availability, head coach Paul Maurice announced that the 23-year-old forward is considered day to day after suffering a lower-body injury during Friday’s 4-3 shootout win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

While it’s unclear when the injury occurred, Samoskevich’s last shift came with 4:43 remaining in the third period.

In the midst of his third season in the NHL, the former first-round pick is having his most-productive campaign to date, logging 17 points (4G, 13A) in 34 games so far in 2025-26.

Finding consistency, he’s cracked the scoresheet in five of 10 games in December.

Slotting back into the lineup to fill in for Samoskevich, Jack Studnicka will suit up against the Blues and get his first taste of action since Dec. 15.

Appearing in eight games this season, Studnicka has recorded 13 hits and two blocks.

Winners in seven of their last eight games, the Panthers, despite battling the injury bug more than most teams this season, currently sit second in the Atlantic Division at 19-13-2.

Stay tuned for more updates on Samoskevich’s status in the coming days.