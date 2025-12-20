RECAP: Panthers 4, Hurricanes 3 (SO)

SUNRISE, Fla. – You don’t see that every day.

Well, if you’re the Florida Panthers, you’ve actually never seen that until today.

Erasing a three-goal deficit with less than 10 minutes left to win a game for the first time in their 32-year history, the Panthers came from behind to stun the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes in a thrilling 4-3 shootout win at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday.

“Belief is where it starts,” forward Brad Marchand said. “We knew we needed one [goal], and then anything can happen. We’ve scored three goals in 10 minutes before, and we knew we could do it again. It doesn’t take much for this group to produce.”

Winners in seven of their last eight games, Panthers, who’ve lost a wealth of key players due to injuries this season, now sit in second place in the Atlantic Division at 19-13-2.

“There’s no quit in this locker room,” forward Sam Bennett said.

Despite the Panthers applying most of the pressure early, the Hurricanes broke the ice in the first period when Jordan Staal fired a rebound past Sergei Bobrovsky to make it 1-0.

A solid start despite the score, the Panthers led 13-9 in scoring chances in the first frame.

“I liked the first period an awful lot,” head coach Paul Maurice said.

In the second period, neither team touched the twine.

Doing everything but score, the Panthers generated multiple quality looks but were unable to get anything past Hurricanes goaltender Brandon Bussi in the middle frame. Entering the tonight’s tilt with an 11-1-0 record, Bussi was claimed off waivers from Florida in October.

Steady between the pipes, Bussi bookended the second period with big saves. After denying Bennett on a drive to the net early in the period, he flashed leather to rob Aaron Ekblad on a wrist shot from the slot to keep the Panthers off the board later on.

At 15:02 of the second period, the Hurricanes had a goal taken off the board due to a kick.

“That was a great call,” Bobrovsky said of the officials' review.

Managing to slip through what had been a stalwart defense for the Panthers for the vast majority of the game, the Hurricanes ended up still doubling their lead early in the third period when Sebastian Aho went five-hole on a breakaway to make it 2-0 at 1:27.

Sent to the power play after a questionable call against the Panthers, the Hurricanes took their newfound momentum and turned it into another goal when – after Bobrovsky made a huge initial stop on Andrei Svechnikov – Aho buried the rebound to make it 3-0 at 7:34.

Spoiling Bussi’s shutout bid and igniting the comeback, Marchand scored to cut Florida’s deficit to 3-1 at 10:16.

Off to an outstanding start at 37 years old, the goal was his team-leading 20th of the season.