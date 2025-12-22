What’s Brewing: Holiday break; Winter Classic approaching

By Rob Darragh
FloridaPanthers.com

FORT LAUDERDALE – The holiday season.

Despite a plethora of injuries, the Florida Panthers still have much to feel jolly about this time of year.

Owning a 19-14-2 record, the Panthers have earned points in eight of their last 10 games, going 7-2-1 during the span.

With 40 points, they sit just one point out of a playoff spot, with a game in hand on the New Jersey Devils.

Falling 6-2 to the St. Louis Blues at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday to snap a four-game win streak, the team now brings their focus to the Carolina Hurricanes ahead of the holiday break.

“It’s all about recovery now and regrouping,” Sam Reinhart said after Saturday’s game. “We’ve got another big one before the Christmas break.”

The final game before the NHL’s three-day break, Tuesday’s game in Raleigh should have plenty to watch for following the Panthers three-goal third period comeback and eventual 4-3 shootout win over the Hurricanes just a few days ago (Dec. 19).

To see what’s going on around the Territory this week and beyond, continue below.

THE GAMES

Tuesday, Dec. 23: at Carolina Hurricanes – 7 p.m. ET

MARCHAND 1,000 POINTS CEREMONY

A milestone to celebrate.

The Panthers announced on Monday that they would honor Brad Marchand’s 1,000th point in a pregame ceremony at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 30 before the game against the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. ET.

Marchand registered his 1,000th NHL regular season point with two assists in the 6-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Nov. 13.

Marchand is the 102nd skater in NHL history to reach 1,000 points, and 12th active skater to hit the milestone.

Up to 1,020 points now, the 37-year-old has racked up 40 points (20G, 20A) in 34 games this season.

For more info, click here.

DOING SWAGGY THINGS

Carter Verhaeghe has been on absolute fire.

In his last 13 games, No. 23 has recorded 18 points (9G, 9A), 38 shots, and a +11 plus/minus rating.

Since Nov. 24, Verhaeghe’s nine goals rank seventh in the NHL.

“We’re getting around the net,” Verhaeghe said of the success of his line with Marchand and Sam Bennett. “We’re playing with speed. We were pretty close together on that breakout. We’re a fast line, get to the net with hard-nosed players.”

Verhaeghe makes it 2-1 against the Kings.

WINTER CLASSIC AROUND THE CORNER

Almost time to take it outside.

Starting installation last week, the rink at LoanDepot Park is starting to take shape ahead of the Panthers taking on the New York Rangers in the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic on January 2 at 8 p.m. ET.

Prior to the game, fans will be able to partake in festivities near the stadium from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET on the day of the game.

For more info, click here.

