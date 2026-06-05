Staal among top performers for Hurricanes in Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final

Honor roll

Jordan Staal (Carolina Hurricanes): The Carolina captain put his team ahead 3-2 on the power play late in the third period. At 37 years, 267 days, he became the second-oldest player in NHL history to score in the first two games of a Stanley Cup Final. Montreal Canadiens defenseman Larry Robinson did it at 37 years, 349 days. Staal also is the 12th player age 37 or older to score multiple goals in a Cup Final. Brad Marchand (six in 2025), Corey Perry (three in 2025), Martin St. Louis (two in 2014) and Mark Recchi (three in 2011, two in 2006) are the only others to do it in the past 20 years.

Brett Howden (Vegas Golden Knights): The clutch forward was at it again in Game 2. Howden scored the game-opening goal when he fought off a hold-up attempt by defenseman Sean Walker, received a punt pass from Mitch Marner and beat Frederik Andersen to the glove side. It was the second shot on goal by the Golden Knights in the first 13:33. Four Vegas shots later, it was 2-0 at 7:23 of the second period. This time, Howden got position on defenseman Jaccob Slavin, pushed aside the defender’s stick check as he cut across the crease and powered the puck past Andersen with one hand on his stick. Howden has scored an NHL-high 13 goals in 18 games in these Stanley Cup Playoffs after finishing with 12 in 58 regular-season games.

Logan Stankoven (Carolina Hurricanes): The forward can’t stop scoring this postseason. He pulled the Hurricanes within 2-1 with a one-man effort midway through the third period. Stankoven hounded Rasmus Andersson behind the net to force a turnover, claimed the puck and changed directions before scoring on a wraparound that banked in off a Vegas player in front. It was his team-leading 10th goal of the postseason, tying Eric Staal, who scored 10 in 2009, for the second-most in franchise history. Rod Brind’Amour, Carolina’s current coach, scored 12 during the team's Stanley Cup championship run in 2006.

Mark Jankowski (Carolina Hurricanes): The fourth-line forward tied the game 2-2 at 12:46 of the third, rifling a shot past Carter Hart after an incredible backhand pass from William Carrier, who was falling to the ice. Jankowski’s first goal of the postseason was the latest tying goal in a Stanley Cup Final in Hurricanes history, besting the mark set by Shayne Gostisbehere (51:19) in Game 1 on Tuesday.

Mitch Marner (Vegas Golden Knights): The forward assisted on the game-opening goal and on Mark Stone’s tying goal in the waning minutes. The NHL leader in these playoffs with 24 points (seven goals, 17 assists) in 18 games, he has 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) on the road, the most through 10 away games in the past 16 postseasons. Jonathan Toews, then of the Chicago Blackhawks, had 18 road points in 2010, the only player in the past 30 years with more through 10 road games.